뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "We See Each Other Regularly" Kim Beom Mentions His 'Best Friends' Lee Minho·Jung il Woo
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "We See Each Other Regularly" Kim Beom Mentions His 'Best Friends' Lee Minho·Jung il Woo

Published 2024.07.17 18:37 View Count
[SBS Star] "We See Each Other Regularly" Kim Beom Mentions His 'Best Friends' Lee Minho·Jung il Woo
Actor Kim Beom mentioned fellow actors Lee Minho and Jung il Woo as his best friends.

Actors Jung Sang Hoon, Kim Beom, and Son Woo-hyeon from the musical 'A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder' guested on the July 16 episode of 'The K-Star Next Door' where entertainer Jonathan hosts.

During their talk, Jonathan mentioned Kim Beom's well-known habit of actively searching for his name online.

He asked the actor, "Have you seen your fans' posts urging you to appear on this show since 'you are not coming up with any new project anyway'?"

"I know what you're talking about. It's been a while since my last work, and I have yet to decide on my next project, as in dramas. Fans were leaving comments asking me to appear on 'The K-Star Next Door' since I won't be in dramas anytime soon.", Kim Beom said with a chuckle.
Kim Beom, Jung il Woo & Lee Minho
"I checked what you've been up to during hiatus, and it seems like you've met Jung il Woo and Lee Minho.", Jonathan remarked, displaying a photo of the three actors that Jung il Woo had posted on his Instagram in March.

"They are my best friends. We see each other regularly.", Kim Beom said, "We took that photo when Lee Minho and I went to see Jung il Woo perform in this play he was participating in.", the actor explained.
Kim Beom, Jung il Woo & Lee Minho
Amidst the attention surrounding his next drama, Kim Beom shared his thoughts on romantic acting.

"I did romance acting for the first time in a long time when I made a brief cameo appearance on 'Wedding Impossible' (tvN's drama). I felt so awkward doing romantic scenes that I thought I would feel more comfortable doing scenes where I kill people.", Kim Beom said, adding, "Not that I will never appear in a romance drama!"

Jung Sang Hoon mentioned 'Monty Navarro', the character Kim Beom plays in 'A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder', and said, "Kim Beom has a line that goes, 'One more kill, and I, Monty, will become an earl.'. He looks totally like a psychopath when he's delivering that line!", causing everyone to burst into laughter.
Kim Beom, Jung il Woo & Lee Minho

(Credit= '동네스타K' YouTube, 'jilwww' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지