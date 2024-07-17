[SBS Star] "We See Each Other Regularly" Kim Beom Mentions His 'Best Friends' Lee Minho·Jung il Woo

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kim Beom mentioned fellow actors Lee Minho and Jung il Woo as his best friends.Actors Jung Sang Hoon, Kim Beom, and Son Woo-hyeon from the musical 'A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder' guested on the July 16 episode of 'The K-Star Next Door' where entertainer Jonathan hosts.During their talk, Jonathan mentioned Kim Beom's well-known habit of actively searching for his name online.He asked the actor, "Have you seen your fans' posts urging you to appear on this show since 'you are not coming up with any new project anyway'?""I know what you're talking about. It's been a while since my last work, and I have yet to decide on my next project, as in dramas. Fans were leaving comments asking me to appear on 'The K-Star Next Door' since I won't be in dramas anytime soon.", Kim Beom said with a chuckle."I checked what you've been up to during hiatus, and it seems like you've met Jung il Woo and Lee Minho.", Jonathan remarked, displaying a photo of the three actors that Jung il Woo had posted on his Instagram in March."They are my best friends. We see each other regularly.", Kim Beom said, "We took that photo when Lee Minho and I went to see Jung il Woo perform in this play he was participating in.", the actor explained.Amidst the attention surrounding his next drama, Kim Beom shared his thoughts on romantic acting."I did romance acting for the first time in a long time when I made a brief cameo appearance on 'Wedding Impossible' (tvN's drama). I felt so awkward doing romantic scenes that I thought I would feel more comfortable doing scenes where I kill people.", Kim Beom said, adding, "Not that I will never appear in a romance drama!"Jung Sang Hoon mentioned 'Monty Navarro', the character Kim Beom plays in 'A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder', and said, "Kim Beom has a line that goes, 'One more kill, and I, Monty, will become an earl.'. He looks totally like a psychopath when he's delivering that line!", causing everyone to burst into laughter.(Credit= '동네스타K' YouTube, 'jilwww' Instagram)(SBS Star)