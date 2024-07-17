[SBS Star] Kim Hye Yoon Imagines 'Lovely Runner' Ryu Sun-jae ♥ Yim Sol's Married Life

On July 17, fashion magazine Singles released cover photos of Kim Hye Yoon in London, the United Kingdom, along with her interview.
"Lovely Runner" follows the journey of a dedicated fan, Yim Sol (Kim Hye Yoon), who, after the tragic death of beloved K-pop star Ryu Sun-jae (actor Byeon Woo-seok), decides to travel back in time to change his fate.
The story is filled with many ups and downs, but ultimately leads to a happy ending, with Yim Sol and Ryu Sun-jae celebrating their love in a beautiful wedding ceremony.
She stated, "Although the series ended, I believe that Sol and Sun-jae are still living somewhere," smiling.
She added, "Sun-jae is bold and would openly express his feelings to Sol, regardless of his career as a K-pop star. Although Sol might feel a bit overwhelmed by his directness, she would secretly appreciate it."
Kim Hye Yoon later expressed her passion for her work, saying, "I often find it amazing to see how I change with each project. I hope many people will look forward to seeing my growth in future projects."
Following "Lovely Runner," both Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo-seok have become even busier with their work.
They are currently traveling to various cities across Asia for their fan meeting tour.
(Credit= 'singlesmagazine' Instagram, tvN Lovely Runner)
(SBS Star)