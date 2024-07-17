뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Hye Yoon Imagines 'Lovely Runner' Ryu Sun-jae ♥ Yim Sol's Married Life
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Kim Hye Yoon Imagines 'Lovely Runner' Ryu Sun-jae ♥ Yim Sol's Married Life

Published 2024.07.17 17:30 View Count
[SBS Star] Kim Hye Yoon Imagines 'Lovely Runner' Ryu Sun-jae ♥ Yim Sol's Married Life
Actress Kim Hye Yoon imagined the life of Ryu Sun-jae and Yim Sol, the characters in "Lovely Runner," after their marriage. 

On July 17, fashion magazine Singles released cover photos of Kim Hye Yoon in London, the United Kingdom, along with her interview. 
Kim Hye Yoon
During the interview, Kim Hye Yoon discussed tvN's recently-ended series "Lovely Runner." 

"Lovely Runner" follows the journey of a dedicated fan, Yim Sol (Kim Hye Yoon), who, after the tragic death of beloved K-pop star Ryu Sun-jae (actor Byeon Woo-seok), decides to travel back in time to change his fate. 

The story is filled with many ups and downs, but ultimately leads to a happy ending, with Yim Sol and Ryu Sun-jae celebrating their love in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

She stated, "Although the series ended, I believe that Sol and Sun-jae are still living somewhere," smiling. 
Kim Hye Yoon
When asked, "Have you ever imagined what Sol and Sun-jae's newlywed life would be like?" she replied, "Since they're the same age, I think their married life would be full of playful and sweet moments."

She added, "Sun-jae is bold and would openly express his feelings to Sol, regardless of his career as a K-pop star. Although Sol might feel a bit overwhelmed by his directness, she would secretly appreciate it."

Kim Hye Yoon later expressed her passion for her work, saying, "I often find it amazing to see how I change with each project. I hope many people will look forward to seeing my growth in future projects."
Kim Hye Yoon
Concluded at the end of May, the series received a great deal of worldwide attention and love.

Following "Lovely Runner," both Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo-seok have become even busier with their work. 

They are currently traveling to various cities across Asia for their fan meeting tour.

(Credit= 'singlesmagazine' Instagram, tvN Lovely Runner) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지