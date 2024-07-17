뉴스
[SBS Star] "If I have to Date One?" Jang Do-yeon Chooses Lee Dong Wook over Son Suk-ku
Published 2024.07.17
Comedienne Jang Do-yeon chose actor Lee Dong Wook over actor Son Suk-ku. 

On July 16, a new episode of comedian Song Eun-yi's YouTube show with Jang Do-yeon was released online.
During a candid chat inside a moving car, Song Eun-yi brought up the recent buzz surrounding Jang Do-yeon and Son Suk-ku on YouTube.

Son Suk-ku had previously expressed his admiration for Jang Do-yeon on various shows, saying that she was his type, and had recently appeared on her YouTube show "Salon Drip."

Curious about the aftermath of Son Suk-ku's guest appearance on "Salon Drip," Song Eun-yi could not resist asking, "What happened next? Are there any behind-the-scenes stories you haven't shared? Did he try to ask you out?"

Jang Do-yeon responded with a lighthearted laugh, reassuring, "Oh, nothing like that happened. Fortunately, the subsequent articles portrayed the episode positively, focusing on my popularity without sparking any rumors. I'm grateful for that."
Later in the show, Song Eun-yi proposed a playful game, suggesting, "Let's play a quick This or That game. If you had to choose between Lee Dong Wook, who openly favored you over Gong Yoo, or Son Suk-ku, who frequently mentioned you as his type, who would you choose? Let's say you have to date one of them."

Caught off guard by the unexpected question, Jang Do-yeon took a moment to consider her answer.

After thoughtful deliberation, she chose Lee Dong Wook, stating, "Well, it's ultimately my decision. I'll go with Lee Dong Wook," and playfully adding, "Sorry, Suk-ku oppa!"
 

(Credit= 'VIVO TV - 비보티비' YouTube, 'sonsukku' 'leedongwook_official' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
