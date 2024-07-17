[SBS Star] Nam Yoon Su Donates Kidney to His Father After Halting Activities for Months for Surgery

Nam Yoon Su underwent a kidney transplant surgery for his father on June 19, according to his agency, Agency Garten's statement on July 16.
The agency told a media outlet that Nam Yoon Su had stopped all his activities since the start of this year to prepare for surgery.
"Both the donor and recipient, Nam Yoon Su and his father, have been discharged from the hospital after making a speedy recovery.", the agency said.
"I want to express my deepest gratitude to my fans for their support and to the hospital staff for their warm welcome throughout my stay."
"I'll try to be someone always ready to help in tough situations, even if I feel scared and hesitate.", the actor wrote, expressing his support for patients awaiting or about to undergo transplant surgery.
The hospital wrote, "Donating a part of your body to others in real life is much more challenging and daunting than you might think."
"However, working at the place where internal organ transplants take place, we often come across folks who are willing to share their precious organs, exchanging smiles and reassuring words."
"Nam Yoon Su has shown a positive and cheerful attitude throughout his time at the hospital, from when he first started his preparation for the transplant to when he recovered and left after the surgery. We believe his bright smile and genuine concern for his family led to a positive outcome."
"The donor and recipient both made a speedy recovery and were discharged in good health. The medical team at the hospital was delighted to see the family discussing their happy future together.", the hospital concluded.
Nam Yoon Su has completed filming for his next project, the drama 'Love in the Big City', release date yet to be confirmed.
(SBS Star)