[SBS Star] "I'm Glad He's Doing Well" Jang Ki-yong Recalls Surviving Tough Times with Byeon Woo-seok

On July 14, Jang Ki-yong guested on singer Jung Jae-hyung's YouTube show "Fairy Table."
In this video, where they chatted over some drinks, Jung Jae-hyung asked Jang Ki-yong about his friendships with other celebrities.
He specifically asked, "I heard that you're good friends with Byeon Woo-seok. Is that right?"
Jang Ki-yong replied, "Yeah, I am. We started modeling around the same time. He did start about a year ahead of me, but our starting dates aren't too far apart."
With a warm smile, Jang Ki-yong commented, "That's right. The drama did really well, and I'm so happy for him. We went through tough times together, and I always feel so happy when those guys whom I struggled with end up doing well in the industry. It almost makes me feel as if I've succeeded."
Jung Jae-hyung also praised Jang Ki-yong, saying, "You've been much-talked about lately as well. 'The Atypical Family' received great reviews."
In response, Jang Ki-yong humorously agreed, stating, "Well, yeah, it did well. I mean, I'm here today on your show because my drama did well."
Transitioning to acting was challenging, with over 100 audition rejections along the way.
His breakthrough role came as Ryu Sun-jae in tvN's recently-concluded drama "Lovely Runner," where he starred with actress Kim Hye Yoon, who played Yim Sol.
Since then, he has become one of Korea's most prominent actors.
(Credit= '요정재형' YouTube)
(SBS Star)