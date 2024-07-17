[SBS Star] "I'm Glad He's Doing Well" Jang Ki-yong Recalls Surviving Tough Times with Byeon Woo-seok

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Model-turned-actor Jang Ki-yong talked about the time when he and another model-turned-actor, Byeon Woo-seok, struggled in the industry.On July 14, Jang Ki-yong guested on singer Jung Jae-hyung's YouTube show "Fairy Table."In this video, where they chatted over some drinks, Jung Jae-hyung asked Jang Ki-yong about his friendships with other celebrities.He specifically asked, "I heard that you're good friends with Byeon Woo-seok. Is that right?"Jang Ki-yong replied, "Yeah, I am. We started modeling around the same time. He did start about a year ahead of me, but our starting dates aren't too far apart."Hearing that, Jung Jae-hyung mentioned, "Oh, cool. His drama 'Lovely Runner' was a huge hit."With a warm smile, Jang Ki-yong commented, "That's right. The drama did really well, and I'm so happy for him. We went through tough times together, and I always feel so happy when those guys whom I struggled with end up doing well in the industry. It almost makes me feel as if I've succeeded."Jung Jae-hyung also praised Jang Ki-yong, saying, "You've been much-talked about lately as well. 'The Atypical Family' received great reviews."In response, Jang Ki-yong humorously agreed, stating, "Well, yeah, it did well. I mean, I'm here today on your show because my drama did well."Born in October 1991, Byeon Woo-seok kicked off his career as a model in 2010.Transitioning to acting was challenging, with over 100 audition rejections along the way.His breakthrough role came as Ryu Sun-jae in tvN's recently-concluded drama "Lovely Runner," where he starred with actress Kim Hye Yoon, who played Yim Sol.Since then, he has become one of Korea's most prominent actors.(Credit= '요정재형' YouTube)(SBS Star)