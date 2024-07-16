[SBS Star] "I Even Saw Him with Her, but..." Choi Yeo-jin Recalls Holding Onto Her Ex Who Cheated on Her

이미지 확대하기

Actress Choi Yeo-jin shared that she once held onto her ex-boyfriend who cheated on her.Recently, Choi Yeo-jin guested on SBS' television show "Four Men."During the show, Choi Ye-jin's good friend, Choi Jin Hyuk, shared some insights about her dating life with the other members of "Four Men" when they mentioned hearing that Choi Yeo-jin surprisingly do not get asked out much."It's not that she doesn't get approached by men; she just sometimes misses the signals. She often turns potential romantic relationships into comfortable friendships as well."Chuckling, Choi Yeo-jin explained, "If someone tries to cross that 'friendship-relationship' line with me, especially if it's someone I'm not romantically interested in, I turn into 'one of the guys.' I only leave room for those I'm interested in."When the members of "Four Men" asked if she would turn down Choi Jin Hyuk if he made a move on her, she responded, "I'll have to think about it," which created a playful atmosphere.She then casually added, "Actually... I once proposed to Jin Hyuk in front of a lot of people. It was a joke though."Curious about her single status at 40, Lee Sang Min asked directly why she had not settled down.Choi Yeo-jin candidly confessed, "I have a problem. I tend to endure tough situations in relationships. I've even forgiven cheating before."She elaborated further, revealing, "I've seen him with someone else. Despite that, I held onto him. I questioned whether it would be harder to break up while still in love or to continue enduring betrayal. I decided it would be harder to live without him, so I held on."Reflecting on her choices, she admitted, "Looking back, it was a foolish thing to do. In the end, it's better to let go of someone like that."Choi Jin Hyuk, who had previously shared his own experience of being cheated on by two ex-girlfriends, empathized with Choi Yeo-jin, saying, "I know exactly how you felt, because I felt the same when my ex cheated on me. I cried and held on too."(Credit= SBS Four Men)(SBS Star)