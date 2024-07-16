[SBS Star] "Did She Help Improve Your Korean?" Julien Kang Sweats As JJ Asks Him about His Korean Ex

이미지 확대하기

The day before their wedding, YouTuber JJ made Korean-Canadian actor/model Julien Kang sweat by asking about his dating history.The July 15 episode of TV CHOSUN's television show 'Chosun's Real Romantic' followed JJ and Julien Kang the day before their wedding ceremony.The bride and groom's families came together and enjoyed a meal in each other's company for the first time."I bet the kids in your neighborhood thought of him as an intimidating older brother when you guys were little.", JJ said, referring to Julien Kang's eldest brother, Denis Kang, a former MMA (mixed martial arts) fighter."Yeah, he protected us a lot.", Julien Kang said, to which Denis Kang replied that he had to.Denis Kang talked about his two younger brothers and his childhood, "We were born in France and lived there for about ten years. And then we moved to Spain, and we moved to Canada. Everywhere we went, we were always a little bit of an outsider. So it was a little bit hard."Denis Kang said, "When it was my first fight in Korea, I started to bring my brothers with me.", noting their Korean background since their father is Korean."It was important for me to help them share my way to Korea. It was my duty, my responsibility as an older brother.", he added.Julien Kang recalled coming to Korea in 2004 and said, "I liked it here in Korea. Given my Korean heritage, I wanted to work in the country.", explaining why he chose to work in the Korean entertainment industry."There were not many foreigners on Korean television back then. And I didn't speak Korean that well back then either.", he added."I remember, I didn't see you for a while, and then I saw you again, and you spoke really good Korean.", Denis Kang praised his brother.JJ then fixed her gaze on Julien Kang and asked, "You said that you had a Korean girlfriend, remember?", subtly questioning if his improved Korean skill resulted from that relationship."You're the only one.", Julien Kang replied with a nervous glare towards the camera, causing JJ to burst into laughter."Right? I never had a Korean girlfriend before Ji-eun (JJ's real name). She's my first!", exclaimed Julien Kang, urgently signaling his brother for help.Denis Kang came in for the rescue, commenting, "No! Never!"As Julien Kang insisted that JJ was his first Korean girlfriend, his mother made everyone laugh by adding, "And she's the last!"(Credit= TV CHOSUN Chosun's Real Romantic)(SBS Star)