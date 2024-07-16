[SBS Star] Block B P.O Exposes ZICO's Dating History as He Bans BOYNEXTDOOR from Dating

이미지 확대하기

P.O of K-pop boy group Block B revealed details about the group's leader ZICO's dating history while discussing ZICO's strict dating policy for his new group, BOYNEXTDOOR.On July 15 episode of entertainer Shin Dong-yeob's YouTube show "Zzanbro," P.O and ZICO joined as guests.They sat around the table with the hosts, sharing drinks and talking.During the conversation, P.O mentioned that ZICO, now a producer, debuted K-pop group BOYNEXTDOOR last year.Then, with a chuckle, he shared, "Let me tell you something interesting. Just the other day, I asked ZICO, 'What would you do if the members of BOYNEXTDOOR started dating now?' and he said, 'That's absolutely not happening. It's a definite no.'"He continued, "I told him, 'But you started dating around that time. Don't stop them from dating, or they'll do it secretly,'" revealing ZICO's past secretive dating life.Blushing, ZICO responded, "I've never stopped BOYNEXTDOOR members from dating. I only expressed my thoughts, that's all."P.O shook his head and told the hosts, "No, he's just saying that. I told ZICO that if you try to stop them from dating, they'll do it secretly, just like we did back in the day. But he still insisted, 'No, they can't date now. They need to focus on their work.'"Shin Dong-yeob chimed in, defending ZICO, "Well, it's probably because he has a fatherly heart for them. When parents stop you from doing something, it's out of their own experience. It's the same thing."ZICO then said, "Yeah, I'm only telling them that because I've experienced it myself and learned from it," but then laughed and added with a hopeful look, "But I hope this part of our conversation gets edited out."(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube)(SBS Star)