뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Block B P.O Exposes ZICO's Dating History as He Bans BOYNEXTDOOR from Dating
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Block B P.O Exposes ZICO's Dating History as He Bans BOYNEXTDOOR from Dating

Published 2024.07.16 16:48 View Count
[SBS Star] Block B P.O Exposes ZICO's Dating History as He Bans BOYNEXTDOOR from Dating
P.O of K-pop boy group Block B revealed details about the group's leader ZICO's dating history while discussing ZICO's strict dating policy for his new group, BOYNEXTDOOR.

On July 15 episode of entertainer Shin Dong-yeob's YouTube show "Zzanbro," P.O and ZICO joined as guests. 

They sat around the table with the hosts, sharing drinks and talking. 
Block B
During the conversation, P.O mentioned that ZICO, now a producer, debuted K-pop group BOYNEXTDOOR last year.

Then, with a chuckle, he shared, "Let me tell you something interesting. Just the other day, I asked ZICO, 'What would you do if the members of BOYNEXTDOOR started dating now?' and he said, 'That's absolutely not happening. It's a definite no.'"

He continued, "I told him, 'But you started dating around that time. Don't stop them from dating, or they'll do it secretly,'" revealing ZICO's past secretive dating life.

Blushing, ZICO responded, "I've never stopped BOYNEXTDOOR members from dating. I only expressed my thoughts, that's all."
Block B
P.O shook his head and told the hosts, "No, he's just saying that. I told ZICO that if you try to stop them from dating, they'll do it secretly, just like we did back in the day. But he still insisted, 'No, they can't date now. They need to focus on their work.'"

Shin Dong-yeob chimed in, defending ZICO, "Well, it's probably because he has a fatherly heart for them. When parents stop you from doing something, it's out of their own experience. It's the same thing."

ZICO then said, "Yeah, I'm only telling them that because I've experienced it myself and learned from it," but then laughed and added with a hopeful look, "But I hope this part of our conversation gets edited out."
 

(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지