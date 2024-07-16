뉴스
[SBS Star] Ha Sung Woon Shares How Much He Wants to Promote as Wanna One Again
Published 2024.07.16
K-pop artist Ha Sung Woon recently expressed his desire to reunite with the disbanded project boy group Wanna One.

On July 12, Ha Sung Woon and fellow K-pop artist Lee Chae Yeon appeared on DongHae and EunHyuk of boy group Super Junior's YouTube show "Hey, Come Here." 

During their chat, DongHae and EunHyuk asked Ha Sung Woon if he misses being in a group. 

Ha Sung Woon quickly responded, "Yes, I do. Honestly, I'm a bit sad that our group activities are over. Back then, I was focused on how tiring and hard things were, but I find myself thinking about those times often now."

He went on to say, "Although I enjoy being a solo artist, I prefer being in a team. It's fun, and we get to try a lot of different things musically."

When DongHae asked if he would consider rejoining Wanna One if they reunited, Ha Sung Woon did not hesitate. 

"Of course! I debuted once before Wanna One, but my group didn't do well. Wanna One was my second debut. I definitely want to promote as Wanna One again."
After that, Lee Chae Yeon mentioned that her former project group IZ*ONE still has a very active group chat. 

In response, Ha Sung Woon shared that the Wanna One members also have a group chat, though it is not very active these days. 

"Compared to earlier days, there's certainly less talking on the group chat now. Nowadays, we don't even say 'Happy Birthday' to each other much," he said, making everyone laugh. 

He added, "Hwang Min Hyun talks the most, and Lai Kuanlin occasionally pops in with, 'Hyungs, you guys are all doing well, right?'"
Wanna One debuted following Mnet's survival audition show "Produce 101 Season 2" in August 2017 and officially wrapped up with their final concert "Therefore" in January 2019. 

After Wanna One disbanded, Ha Sung Woon returned briefly to his original group HOTSHOT. 

Later, when HOTSHOT disbanded in March 2021, he began his solo career.

(Credit= 'DNE comment "Hey, Come here"' YouTube, 'WannaOne.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
