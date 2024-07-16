뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Was Adopted, and..." Kim Jae Joong Tells Why His Sister Has Never Celebrated Her B-Day
Published 2024.07.16
Kim Jae Joong of K-pop boy group JYJ said he was adopted when he was a child.

Kim Jae Joong guested on the July 15 episode of singer Kangnam's YouTube show 'Kangnami'.

The singer visited Kangnam's home in the episode; as Kangnam's mother prepared a delicious meal, they gathered around at the table.

Kim Jae Joong, the youngest of nine siblings, expressed his deep affection for his parents during their conversation over the meal.

"I have eight older sisters. Thinking about it makes me want to cry.", Kim Jae Joong expressed, overcome with emotion.

"A lot of my sisters are only one year apart from each other. I can't stop thinking about how difficult it must have been for my parents to raise all of us. It makes me think I should take good care of them.", he said.
Kim Jae Joong
While talking about the age difference between himself and his youngest older sister, Kim Jae Joong shared that he was adopted.

"I was adopted when I was little. My youngest older sister and I are less than a year apart.", he remarked.

"She never had a birthday party on the day she was born to keep me from knowing that we are less than one year apart. I found out about it when I was twenty. Whenever I think about it, I feel so sorry for her."

"She is about ten months older than I am. She didn't celebrate her birthday on the actual date to avoid making me feel like I wasn't her real brother.", Kim Jae Joong said, adding that he cannot help becoming emotional when talking about his family.
Kim Jae Joong
When Kangnam asked, "How many people are there when all your family members get together?", Kim Jae Joong answered, "It's crazy. My family is getting bigger and bigger."

"I have eight sisters and their spouses, as well as my nieces and nephews. Furthermore, one of my nephews recently got married.", he added.

Kim Jae Joong then revealed that he presents his parents with a cash gift of five million won (about 3608 dollars) every time he sees them in person.

As Kim Jae Joong mentioned this, Kangnam nervously checked his mother's expression, making viewers giggle.
Kim Jae Joong

(Credit= '동네친구 강나미 [kangnami]' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
