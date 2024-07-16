뉴스
[SBS Star] DAWN Deletes All Photos with HyunA After Her Marriage News with Yong Jun-hyung
Published 2024.07.16
K-pop artist DAWN has deleted all photos with his ex-girlfriend, another K-pop artist HyunA, following her marriage news. 

On July 14, DAWN posted a new photo on his Instagram Story and noticeably reorganized his account around the same time.

Despite the major life events unfolding for HyunA, and her new boyfriend, K-pop artist Yong Jun-hyung, DAWN had initially left photos of him and HyunA on his Instagram; HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung announced their marriage last week. 
HyunA
HyunA
Up until that point, DAWN had kept the memories of his time with HyunA intact on his Instagram. 

HyunA also maintained photos of DAWN on her account, sticking to a promise they had made to each other not to delete their pictures even after breaking up. 

In a 2019 appearance on MBC's television show "Radio Star," DAWN had shared, "HyunA and I decided not to delete our photos on Instagram even if we end up breaking up with each other. We think that dating, breaking up, and getting back together are natural. They're also memories."

This promise reflected a mature approach to their relationship, acknowledging that their time together was a significant part of their lives. 
DAWN
DAWN
However, the recent news of HyunA's engagement to Yong Jun-hyung seemed to have prompted a change. 

Just a year and a half after their breakup, the announcement of HyunA's marriage was a significant development that DAWN appeared to respond to by erasing all traces of HyunA from his account, leaving only 15 photos of himself.

Meanwhile, photos of DAWN still remain on HyunA's Instagram.
DAWN
HyunA
DAWN and HyunA made headlines when they announced their two-year relationship back in August 2018. 

They broke up in December 2022, after about six years together. 

HyunA then went public with her relationship with Yong Jun-hyung this January. 

The couple is set to marry in an outdoor wedding this October.

(Credit= 'hyojong_1994' 'hyunah_aa' Instagram, 'MBCkpop' YouTube)  

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
