[SBS Star] "I Feel like I'm Going Further Away from..." '42' Song Ji-hyo Shares Her Views on Marriage & Kids

Actress Song Ji-hyo shared that she is becoming more and more distant from the idea of getting married and having children.On July 13, the four members of SBS' television show "Running Man," Song Ji-hyo, HAHA, Yu Jae Seok, and Ji Suk-jin, gathered together for "Pinggyego"―YouTube show.The four of them engaged in a wide-ranging conversation, discussing various topics and sharing their thoughts on different subjects.During their discussion on the show, they delved into the topic of marriage.Song Ji-hyo, the only single person in the room, shared her perspective candidly."Since my dog came into my life, my lifestyle has changed completely. As a result, the idea of having a baby and getting married has become increasingly distant. It feels even more distant now. Taking care of my dog demands such great attention and is so exhausting that the thought of having a baby is a bit intimidating," the actress explained.Upon hearing this, Yu Jae Seok asked Song Ji-hyo if she has any thoughts about getting married."I do. I'll get married when I meet someone I love," she replied, adding, "It's been about five years since I took a break from dating though."Nodding in agreement, Yu Jae Seok remarked, "Yeah, well, your lifestyle isn't exactly conducive to meeting a lot of people..."Song Ji-hyo responded, "All I do is sleep, so you're right," and chuckled.Ji Suk-jin then joked, "Guys, but Ji-hyo's cute when she's asleep, so she'll find her love one day. I love it when she doesn't say anything," which sparked laughter among everyone in the room.Born on August 15, 1981, Song Ji-hyo will be turning 43 in about a month.She has a dog named Hoddeuk, and she frequently posts about their daily life together on Instagram.(Credit= '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube)(SBS Star)