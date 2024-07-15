뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Feel like I'm Going Further Away from..." '42' Song Ji-hyo Shares Her Views on Marriage & Kids
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I Feel like I'm Going Further Away from..." '42' Song Ji-hyo Shares Her Views on Marriage & Kids

Published 2024.07.15 18:45 Updated 2024.07.15 18:54 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Feel like I'm Going Further Away from..." '42' Song Ji-hyo Shares Her Views on Marriage & Kids
Actress Song Ji-hyo shared that she is becoming more and more distant from the idea of getting married and having children.

On July 13, the four members of SBS' television show "Running Man," Song Ji-hyo, HAHA, Yu Jae Seok, and Ji Suk-jin, gathered together for "Pinggyego"―YouTube show. 

The four of them engaged in a wide-ranging conversation, discussing various topics and sharing their thoughts on different subjects.

During their discussion on the show, they delved into the topic of marriage. 

Song Ji-hyo, the only single person in the room, shared her perspective candidly.

"Since my dog came into my life, my lifestyle has changed completely. As a result, the idea of having a baby and getting married has become increasingly distant. It feels even more distant now. Taking care of my dog demands such great attention and is so exhausting that the thought of having a baby is a bit intimidating," the actress explained.
Song Ji-hyo
Song Ji-hyo
Upon hearing this, Yu Jae Seok asked Song Ji-hyo if she has any thoughts about getting married.

"I do. I'll get married when I meet someone I love," she replied, adding, "It's been about five years since I took a break from dating though."

Nodding in agreement, Yu Jae Seok remarked, "Yeah, well, your lifestyle isn't exactly conducive to meeting a lot of people..."

Song Ji-hyo responded, "All I do is sleep, so you're right," and chuckled.

Ji Suk-jin then joked, "Guys, but Ji-hyo's cute when she's asleep, so she'll find her love one day. I love it when she doesn't say anything," which sparked laughter among everyone in the room.
Song Ji-hyo
Song Ji-hyo
Born on August 15, 1981, Song Ji-hyo will be turning 43 in about a month. 

She has a dog named Hoddeuk, and she frequently posts about their daily life together on Instagram.

(Credit= '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지