[SBS Star] Lee Sang Soon Says Going Public with Lee Hyo-ri Made Him Self-Conscious about His Looks

Singer Lee Sang Soon opened up about the challenges he faces as the spouse of singer Lee Hyo-ri.On July 14, the last episode of JTBC's television show 'Come Travel with Me, Mom?' aired; the show features the journey of Lee Hyo-ri and her mother, Jeon Ki-soon, as they go on their first travel together.The final episode saw the mother and daughter wrap up their journey and return to their daily lives.During the show, Lee Hyo-ri visited a recording studio with her husband, Lee Sang Soon.Soon, Jeon Ki-soon arrived at the studio, and Lee Hyo-ri greeted her with a warm embrace; they gathered at the studio to record a mother-daughter duet of 'Island Baby', a lullaby.Lee Sang Soon helped arrange and play the song on his guitar for Lee Hyo-ri and her mother."I've never thought about recording a song with my mom. I'm sure I'll treasure the song.", Lee Hyo-ri excitedly said.Lee Hyo-ri asked her mother if there had been any change in her life since she appeared on the show."I found myself caring more about my looks after being on TV.", Jeon Ki-soon said, bursting into laughter."I know! That's why so many celebrities undergo multiple plastic surgeries.", Lee Hyo-ri commented.Then, Lee Sang Soon said his mother-in-law's experience was similar to his own."I experienced that too as I started dating Hyo-ri. I suddenly became more concerned about how I looked. I'm worried that people would say things like, 'Lee Hyo-ri's husband was this and that.'.", he said with a lighthearted tone, making Lee Hyo-ri and Jeon Ki-soon chuckle."No need to worry, Mom. People are talking about how beautiful you are and how refined your way of talking is.", Lee Hyo-ri said, leaving a smile on her mother's face.Lee Sang Soon told his mother-in-law that Lee Hyo-ri has been talking continuously about how much she misses her mother after their trip.Jeon Ki-soon nodded and replied, "Hyo-ri kept calling me, 'Mom, Mom!', throughout our trip so much that I could still hear her calling me after I got home."; Lee Sang Soon said he had the same experience at home when Lee Hyo-ri went on the trip.Entering a recording room for the first time, Jeon Ki-soon chuckled and told Lee Hyo-ri, "My youngest daughter is making me do all sorts of things!"Lee Sang Soon outside watched the lovely duet between the mother and daughter with a smile.(Credit= JTBC Come Travel with Me, Mom?, 'lee_hyolee' Instagram)(SBS Star)