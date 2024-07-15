[SBS Star] An So Hee Reveals that She Did Not Feel Happy During Her Wonder Girls Days

이미지 확대하기

Actress An So Hee, formerly of K-pop girl group Wonder Girls, reminisced about her Wonder Girls days.On July 14, An So Hee guested on the YouTube channel "BDNS."The video featured An So Hee speaking with YouTuber Moon Sang-hoon about her time as Wonder Girls.While they were talking, Moon Sang-hoon asked, "What songs come to mind when you think back to 2007-2008?"An So Hee answered, "2007-2008 is all about 'Tell Me,' 'So Hot,' and 'Nobody.' Those songs brought me a lot. I lived by performing those songs at that time. In 2007-2008, those three songs were the only ones I performed."Moon Sang-hoon then asked her, "Thinking back to that period, do you go through a full cycle of emotions like, 'It was great' to 'It was so hard' to 'But it's all because of that time that I've come this far' to 'No, I still don't like that time'?"With a chuckle, An So Hee replied, "Rather than going through a full cycle of emotions, I think I go through a half-circle. I've never come to dislike my past or anything."She added, "Actually, during that time, I didn't really have time to even think about the whole situation and be like, 'Oh, I feel so happy,' because I was constantly way too busy and tired. There was no space within me to process it. But as time passed, I find myself focusing only on the good things that happened back then. Now, I'm left with nothing but fond memories," as she reminisced about her Wonder Girls days.An So Hee debuted as a member of Wonder Girls in February 2007.She left Wonder Girls for good in 2015, stating that she wanted to pursue a career in acting.The group officially announced their disbandment in 2017.(Credit= '빠더너스 BDNS' YouTube, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)