[SBS Star] "On Our 2nd Met..." MINUE Recalls His Movie-Like Kiss with a Celebrity He Had a Crush on

MINUE, actor/rock band The Midnight Romance's member formerly of TraxX, the rock band under SM Entertainment, recounted his movie-like kiss with a celebrity during their second encounter.The July 14 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy' showcased MINUE's daily life.In the episode, MINUE's younger brother, I'll of rock band Hoppipolla, visited MINUE's place.During their conversation, the Hoppipolla member talked about how much his brother likes physical contact."It seems like you are more open to physical contact with others than most Koreans. You like hugging, holding hands, and all that."MINUE nodded and said, "Talking about this reminds me of when I made a move on someone. I laid eyes on this person and was immediately smitten.""At that moment, everything seemed to be moving slowly. But we couldn't speak to each other, or it could have been just me who was too nervous to talk to my crush.", MINUE recalled.When asked if she was a celebrity, MINUE said yes and kept telling his story."I got another chance to see my crush. On our second meeting, I saw her and an acquaintance waiting for me on the other side of a crosswalk. I crossed the street and kissed my crush right away.", he shared, leaving his younger brother taken aback.When asked, "You did that when her acquaintance was next to her?", MINUE replied, "Yes. The person seemed surprised, but I just went for it. My crush was quite surprised, too. She first struck my shoulder but then grabbed my hand.""On the street? It's like your everyday life is a drama!", the younger brother remarked before asking if they started dating after the kiss."Sure. She told me she would never forget that memory.", MINUE replied.The cast members of 'My Little Old Boy' at the studio were amazed by MINUE's experience, which felt like it came straight out of a drama.Entertainer Seo Jang Hoon said, "Wow, it's like he's living in a drama."Comedian Shin Dong-yeob cautioned the viewers, "But people, we shouldn't just do what he did. Remember that it was MINUE who kissed her. And I'm sure they must have had an emotional connection when they first met to share a kiss on their second meeting.""Yeah. Only someone out of mind would do such a thing without exchanging signals.", Seo Jang Hoon added.(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)(SBS Star)