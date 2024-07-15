[SBS Star] "Well Done" Minhwan Opens Up About His Father's Unexpected Response to Divorcing Yulhee

On July 14 episode of KBS' television show "The Return of Superman," Minhwan talked about his divorce with Yulhee.
During an interview with the show's production team, Minhwan reflected on a day spent alone with his father, sharing, "I deeply respect and love my father. I think he embodies the ideal father figure of his generation. He took great care of me and ensured nothing was lacking."
He continued, "When my children were born and as I raised them, I often thought, 'My dad must have felt the same way raising me.'"
Minhwan responded, "There are many times I don't discuss things with him. However, he always respects my opinions, especially concerning matters I've been concerned about. I actually didn't inform him when I got divorced. It was some time later that I shared it with him," surprising everyone in the studio.
He elaborated, "When I did tell him, he said, 'Well done. You must have thought about it a lot. I just want you to live happily. I respect your opinion.' I found that admirable. He understood the challenges I faced and respected my decisions. That's what makes him a great father to me."
(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman, FNC Entertainment)
(SBS Star)