[SBS Star] Ryu Soo Young Cutely Complains About Park Ha Seon Not Texting Him that She Misses Him
[SBS Star] Ryu Soo Young Cutely Complains About Park Ha Seon Not Texting Him that She Misses Him

Published 2024.07.12 17:50
[SBS Star] Ryu Soo Young Cutely Complains About Park Ha Seon Not Texting Him that She Misses Him
Actor Ryu Soo Young amusingly complained about his wife, actress Park Ha Seon, not texting him saying she missed him while he was away in another country.  

On July 12, Ryu Soo Young guested on Park Ha Seon's radio show SBS POWER FM's radio show "Cine Town." 

During their conversation, Ryu Soo Young mentioned his upcoming television show "Jungle Food," which focuses on experiencing food culture in remote parts of the world.

About the show, Ryu Soo Young said, "I recently visited a beautiful island in the South Pacific for 'Jungle Food.' When people see that place on TV, they'll think, 'Wow, there's a place like that on Earth? That's unbelievable.'"

He continued, "It's not a show where the team struggles. While there, we just tried to be as creative as possible with the local ingredients to make various dishes, and it was a great experience."
Ryu Soo Young
In response, Park Ha Seon asked, "Did you enjoy going to such a faraway place, away from your family?"

Ryu Soo Young replied, "Actually, I have some sort of separation anxiety. Wherever I go, I always want to come back home, but I was so busy and had so much work to do this time that thought didn't really come to mind."

Park Ha Seon then revealed, "Everyone, he contacted me like once a day. Whenever I texted him, he would tell me that the Wi-Fi wasn't working well. When I replied to that, he wouldn't text me back. I didn't realize how much I relied on his presence at home, but it was so frustrating without him."

Ryu Soo Young explained, "We had a problem with the Wi-Fi, but some water also got into my phone charger, so I couldn't charge my phone for like two days. It was frustrating for me too, not being able to contact my family for that long."

He added with a playful look at Park Ha Seon, "There were no 'I miss you' texts though. Instead, I just got messages asking where things were," causing laughter.
Ryu Soo Young
Ryu Soo Young
(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cine Town, 'suyoung_ryu' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
