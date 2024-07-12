[SBS Star] "I'm Not Like That" Lee Sang-hwa Blames Husband Kangnam for Her 'Bossy Wife' Image?

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Former speed skater Lee Sang-hwa sought revenge on her husband, singer Kangnam, who enjoys pulling pranks on her.Lee Sang-hwa appeared on the new episode of Kangnam's YouTube show 'Kangnami' posted on July 11.Lee Sang-hwa covered her face with a sticker in her previous appearances on the show; she promised to reveal her face once the channel garners eight hundred thousand subscribers.As the channel recently reached the goal, Lee Sang-hwa appeared on the show without covering her face."Celebrating the channel's eight hundred thousand followers, my revenge begins.", she declared at the start of the video, revealing her plans for revenge against Kangnam, who has played too many pranks on her on the show.The video showed Lee Sang-hwa in a secret meeting with the show's production team without Kangnam.During their conversation, Lee Sang-hwa mentioned that her public image has changed since she appeared on Kangnam's YouTube show."I'm not bossy. But now, people think I'm a mean wife while Kangnam is a whipped husband. My acquaintances say people ask them, 'Is Lee Sang-hwa that bossy?', a lot.", she expressed."It looks like people assumed that way because they couldn't see what my facial expressions were like on the show.", Lee Sang-hwa continued, "I'd like to get rid of the sticker and regain my image. I've been staying quiet. And you know what? Those who stay quiet always win."Lee Sang-hwa continued, "I'm kinder than I appear to be. I wasn't mad when Kangnam bleached his hair on the show without telling me. I don't see the point in getting upset about something already done. I cleaned up the mess he made while bleaching his hair, even though I was tired.""I wasn't mad because he was trying to transform his image by bleaching, which is good. I usually put up with his things without talking about it.", Lee Sang-hwa remarked, adding that she finds Kangnam's mischievous side "quite adorable.""He does like to prank too much, though. Why is he like that?", she added, "He pranks me so much that it puts me on edge; I turn around while brushing my teeth to check if he's behind me. When I shower, I lock the bathroom door to keep him from coming in. If he comes up to me while I'm shampooing and can't see anything, it will freak me out."Lee Sang-hwa talked more about how her husband has been pulling pranks on her in the most creative ways, saying she has been waiting for the right time to let him have it.Then, the video showed Lee Sang-hwa at home, trying to get back at Kangnam by eating a cup of ramyun beside him while he was asleep to interrupt his sleep.However, Kangnam remained asleep until his wife finished the ramyun; he did not wake up even when she painted his toenails, much to her disappointment.(Credit= '동네친구 강나미 [Kangnami]' YouTube, 'kangkangnam' Instagram)(SBS Star)