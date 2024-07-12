[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE SOYEON Reveals that She Makes 1 Billion Won a Month with Her Songs

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

SOYEON of K-pop girl group revealed the shocking amount of money she makes with the songs that she has produced.On July 10, a new episode of SOYEON's YouTube show "Country Kitchen Dream" featuring hip-hop artist Lee Young Ji was unveiled.While getting vegetables ready for cooking, Lee Young Ji casually popped the question to SOYEON, "Unnie, how much do you make a month?"Chuckling, SOYEON paused briefly before replying, "Should I just divide my annual income by 12?"Lee Young Ji showed her excitement, exclaiming, "Wow, you must earn quite a bit to answer like that."When SOYEON mentioned, "You also make a lot," Lee Young Ji responded, "My income fluctuates every month. It's up and down."SOYEON agreed, saying it was the same for her, prompting Lee Young Ji to ask, "So, what's the most you've made in a month?"SOYEON replied, "Well, when things are going well... I can earn about 1 billion won (approximately 725,000 dollars) a month," which amazed both Lee Young Ji and the production crew.She added, "But on slower months, I can make as little as 100,000 won (approximately 73 dollars)."Lee Young Ji, sensing something, remarked, "I feel like you might be downplaying it. The numbers suggest you should be earning more." SOYEON responded with a cryptic smile.Turning the tables, SOYEON teased Lee Young Ji, "You're only saying this because you make 1 billion won!"Lee Young Ji quickly denied it, saying, "No, no! I don't!"SOYEON, the leader of the girl group (G)I-DLE, is celebrated for her roles in writing, composing, and producing most of (G)I-DLE's songs.(Credit= 'Pixid' YouTube)(SBS Star)