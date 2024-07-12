뉴스
[SBS Star] "Hi, Grandma!" G-DRAGON Makes a Surprise Call for Kim Hee-seon & Shares Their Special Bond
Published 2024.07.12
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON and actress Kim Hee-seon talked about their close bond that goes way back.

The final episode of tvN's 'Whatcha Up to' aired on July 11; the show follows the cast members as they visit different local neighborhoods and invite their friends living there.

In this episode, Kim Hee-seon, entertainer Lee Su Geun, comedian Lee Eun-ji, and YOUNGHOON of K-pop boy group THE BOYZ went to Yangjae-dong in Seocho District, Seoul.

While making phone calls to invite guests, the cast members were to talk to someone unexpected: G-DRAGON.

When YOUNGHOON had difficulties inviting his friends, the show's production team said they arranged a phone call with a special guest.

"There's this person that we 'Whatcha Up to' team have been eager to invite here, but unfortunately, their busy schedule has made it impossible. It's someone YOUNGHOON would love to talk to and has a connection with Hee-seon.", the producer said.
G-DRAGON & Kim Hee-seon
Not knowing who the person was, YOUNGHOON talked to the guy on speaker.

"Hi.", G-DRAGON responded with a raspy voice.

Kim Hee-seon asked, "Have you been sleeping?"; "Yeah, I just woke up.", he replied.

As Lee Su Geun and Kim Hee-seon wondered who the man would be, G-DRAGON playfully remarked, "I'm just someone who sleeps."

"Wait, I think I know who he is.", Lee Su Geun said and whispered, "It's G-DRAGON!"
G-DRAGON & Kim Hee-seon
Kim Hee-seon excitedly grabbed the phone and asked, "Ji-yong (G-DRAGON's real name), is that you?!"

"Yeah, it's me. Hello, grandma.", G-DRAGON replied, causing Kim Hee-seon to smile.

Kim Hee-seon chuckled and explained, "I call him my grandson because he was a child when he debuted."

"She and I go way back.", G-DRAGON added, "We've known each other before I debuted. She cared for me and was affectionate with me back then, often treating me to meals."
G-DRAGON & Kim Hee-seon
"I've heard some news about your activities.", Kim Hee-seon said.

"It's about time I go back to my main job.", G-DRAGON said, revealing that he has been working on a new album.

YOUNGHOON and Lee Eun-ji got so excited about this news that they started singing one of G-DRAGON's songs.

G-DRAGON jokingly asked, "It's daytime, and you guys have been drinking already?", making everyone laugh.

YOUNGHOON introduced himself to G-DRAGON, expressing joy at speaking with big sunbae in the K-pop industry.

"You must have grown up watching G-DRAGON on TV.", Kim Hee-seon remarked, to which YOUNGHOON replied, "Yes, I was a huge fan of BIGBANG growing up."

Kim Hee-seon asked G-DRAGON to guest on the show for a potential new season; the singer responded positively and ended the phone call.
G-DRAGON & Kim Hee-seon
(Credit= tvN Whatcha Up to, SBS Hwasin: Controller of the Heart)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
