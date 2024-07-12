뉴스
[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE MINNIE Thanks BLACKPINK LISA for Securing Trendy & Hard-to-Get Keyrings for Her
[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE MINNIE Thanks BLACKPINK LISA for Securing Trendy & Hard-to-Get Keyrings for Her
MINNIE of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE expressed her gratitude toward LISA of another girl group BLACKPINK for securing trendy and hard-to-get keyrings, showcasing their close friendship.

On July 11, MINNIE guested on boy group JYJ's member Kim Jae Joong's YouTube show "Jae Friends." 

During the show, Kim Jae Joong noticed MINNIE fiddling with a fluffy keyring on her pants and asked, "Was that a gift?"

MINNIE replied, "Yeah, it was a gift. It's a keyring that's currently very trendy in Thailand. It's incredibly hard to get. I really wanted it but couldn't buy it because it was out of stock. But LISA managed to get it for me."

Kim Jae Joong clarified, "LISA? You mean LISA of BLACKPINK?"

Nodding, MINNIE answered, "Yes, LISA of BLACKPINK!" to which Kim Jae Joong responded, "Oh! That's awesome. You two must be very close."

MINNIE stated, "We're really close, indeed. I kept telling her how much I wanted it, and then one day, she called me and said she had found someone selling it. But that person was a reseller. And you know, resale prices are usually ridiculously expensive. So, I told her not to get it. But LISA insisted and just bought it for me. Actually, she didn't just buy me this one. She got me a set of six!"
MINNIE
MINNIE
As they were talking about LISA, Kim Jae Joong got curious and asked her a question that was difficult for her to answer, "Among the female Thai K-pop stars, LISA, NATTY of KISS OF LIFE, and yourself, where do you think you rank?"

MINNIE gasped and replied, "How am I supposed to answer that? I can't!"

With Kim Jae Joong's assistance, MINNIE ultimately ranked them, saying with a shy smile, "LISA is first, NATTY is second, and I'm probably third."
 

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
