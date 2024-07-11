[SBS Star] Hyeri Says, "I Heard Lee Jung Ha Called Me Princess Before We Met"; Lee Jung Ha Explains

이미지 확대하기

Actress/K-pop girl group Girl's Day member Hyeri talked about how committed actor Lee Jung Ha was in playing his character in 'Victory'.On July 10, a press event was held at a theater in Gwangjin District, Seoul, to announce the upcoming release of the film 'Victory'.Director Park Beom-soo and the film's cast members, Hyeri, Park Se Wan, Lee Jung Ha, and Jo Aram, attended the event.Set in Geoje City in 1999, 'Victory' follows a group of high school girls as they create Millennium Girls, a cheerleading club.Hyeri plays 'Pil-sun', who starts Millennium Girls with her friends.Lee Jung Ha plays 'Chi-hyoung', a goalkeeper for the Geoje Commercial High School soccer team, who has secretly loved 'Pil-sun' for ten years.During the event, Lee Jung Ha discussed how he prepared himself for the role."I wondered how to understand this character, whose heart is so pure that he keeps a crush on someone for ten years. After some thought, I rewatched 'Reply 1988' (tvN's series), which Hyeri starred in. Her 'Reply 1988' character, 'Sung Deok-sun', had some resemblance to 'Pil-sun'. I watched the series to sink myself into my character's emotions.", he remarked.Then, Hyeri said, "My close actor friend happens to be close with Lee Jung Ha. My friend said that Lee Jung Ha was referring to me as a 'princess'; at that point, he and I hadn't met yet. That's how deeply he immersed himself in the character."Lee Jung Ha explained, "I could tell my character had a major crush on her from the first moment I read the script. To fully immerse myself in the character, I called Hyeri princess even before I met her.""In fact, 'Reply 1988' is one of my favorite series. I was a big fan of 'Sung Deok-sun' when I first watched it. The funny thing is that we started shooting 'Victory' about ten years after 'Reply 1988' came out.", the actor shared."As I rewatched 'Reply 1988', I tried to recollect my love for 'Sung Deok-sun' and applied that to how 'Chi-hyoung' could feel about 'Pil-sun'. And I must say that I loved rewatching the series.", Lee Jung Ha added, expressing how much of a fan he is of 'Reply 1988'.Meanwhile, 'Victory' is set to premiere on August 14.(Credit= 'mindmark.movie' Instagram)(SBS Star)