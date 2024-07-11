뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] MIYEON Honestly Shares How Often the Members of (G)I-DLE Fight with Each Other
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] MIYEON Honestly Shares How Often the Members of (G)I-DLE Fight with Each Other

Published 2024.07.11 16:47 View Count
[SBS Star] MIYEON Honestly Shares How Often the Members of (G)I-DLE Fight with Each Other
MIYEON of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE shared how often the members fight with each other. 

On Juy 10, in a newly released episode of the YouTube show "Hyo's Level Up," MIYEON made an appearance and had a chat with the host, Hyoyeon of another girl group Girls' Generation. 

MIYEON, who recently moved out of the group's dorm to live independently, shared, "I was actually the last one to move out. It wasn't like my agency pushed me out. It was more like... I felt pressured to move out."

She explained further, "There were times when the members would drop by to shower without notice, and they kept asking me about when my dorm contract was ending. I felt kind of pressured by that situation, so I decided to move out."

She continued, "When my contract ended, I was like, 'It's definitely time to get my own place.' Living on my own in my own place feels completely different from living in a dorm by myself."
(G)I-DLE
(G)I-DLE
When MIYEON mentioned that (G)I-DLE had debuted about seven years ago, Hyoyeon curiously asked, "Do you guys ever fight? Have any disagreements or anything like that?"

MIYEON did not hesitate to reply, "Yeah, we do fight. When we do, it's for real. None of us are the type to hold back when something bothers us. We all have strong opinions, so we often have discussions and try to find common ground."

She added, "We actually had a fight just the other day. Often times, it's over really silly things."

Her honesty surprised Hyoyeon and drew a laugh from her as well.

As someone who has been part of a group for about 17 years, Hyoyeon nodded in agreement.

She then reflected, "I've been asked similar questions a lot. During my Girls' Generation days, people used to ask if we fought too. Back then, I'd wonder, 'Why are they asking me that?' Now, I find myself asking the same thing," chuckling.
 

(Credit= '효연의 레벨업 Hyo's Level Up' YouTube, 'G.I.DLE.CUBE' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지