[SBS Star] MIYEON Honestly Shares How Often the Members of (G)I-DLE Fight with Each Other

MIYEON of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE shared how often the members fight with each other.On Juy 10, in a newly released episode of the YouTube show "Hyo's Level Up," MIYEON made an appearance and had a chat with the host, Hyoyeon of another girl group Girls' Generation.MIYEON, who recently moved out of the group's dorm to live independently, shared, "I was actually the last one to move out. It wasn't like my agency pushed me out. It was more like... I felt pressured to move out."She explained further, "There were times when the members would drop by to shower without notice, and they kept asking me about when my dorm contract was ending. I felt kind of pressured by that situation, so I decided to move out."She continued, "When my contract ended, I was like, 'It's definitely time to get my own place.' Living on my own in my own place feels completely different from living in a dorm by myself."When MIYEON mentioned that (G)I-DLE had debuted about seven years ago, Hyoyeon curiously asked, "Do you guys ever fight? Have any disagreements or anything like that?"MIYEON did not hesitate to reply, "Yeah, we do fight. When we do, it's for real. None of us are the type to hold back when something bothers us. We all have strong opinions, so we often have discussions and try to find common ground."She added, "We actually had a fight just the other day. Often times, it's over really silly things."Her honesty surprised Hyoyeon and drew a laugh from her as well.As someone who has been part of a group for about 17 years, Hyoyeon nodded in agreement.She then reflected, "I've been asked similar questions a lot. During my Girls' Generation days, people used to ask if we fought too. Back then, I'd wonder, 'Why are they asking me that?' Now, I find myself asking the same thing," chuckling.(Credit= '효연의 레벨업 Hyo's Level Up' YouTube, 'G.I.DLE.CUBE' Facebook)(SBS Star)