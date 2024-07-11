뉴스
[SBS Star] Eun Jiwon Says He Started to Think About Getting Married Again After His Father's Passing
Published 2024.07.11
Eun Jiwon of K-pop boy group SECHSKIES shared that he began to think about getting married again following the passing of his father. 

On July 10, a new episode of entertainer Lee Kyeongkyu's YouTube show was released online. 

In this episode, Lee Kyeongkyu caught up with his close hoobae, Eun Jiwon, and they delved into various topics, including marriage.
Eun Jiwon
Eun Jiwon
During their conversation about marriage, Lee Kyeongkyu asked Eun Jiwon if he has any desire to remarry. 

Eun Jiwon candidly replied, "Honestly, I wasn't keen on getting married again at first. But now, I feel like I should make an effort to. I had completely dismissed the idea of marriage, but as I'm getting older and with my father passing away, I've started thinking about it. It was after seeing my mother by herself and stuff as well." 

In response, Lee Kyeongkyu gave an example, saying, "For instance, an 85-year-old single person can hop on an amusement park ride whenever they want, but once you're married, you can't just do things like that. There will come a point where you clash with your spouse. Do you still want to get married?"

To which Eun Jiwon replied, "Still, it's different when you have someone by your side." 

Lee Kyeongkyu countered, "No, that elderly man could only go on the ride because he didn't have a wife. He's a real person. I met him while shooting a television show. As you age, you might feel the need to lean on someone, but you have to let go of that idea."

Eun Jiwon clarified that he is not seeking dependence on anyone, explaining, "I used to attend many weddings, but I attend many funerals these days. At my age, I hear a lot of sad news," and added, "So, I find myself thinking more about marriage."
 

Back in 2010, Eun Jiwon held a wedding ceremony with a non-celebrity wife. 

However, they separated in 2012 due to personality differences.

(Credit= '르크크 이경규' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
