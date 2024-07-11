[SBS Star] Jeong Young-ju Says Byeon Woo-seok·Kim Hye Yoon "Seemed Really Into Each Other" On Set

이미지 확대하기

Actress Jeong Young-ju discussed her experience working with actor Byeon Woo-seok and actress Kim Hye Yoon in 'Lovely Runner'.On the July 10 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', Jeong Young-ju guested and revealed some interesting behind-the-scenes stories from tvN's popular drama 'Lovely Runner'.Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo-seok portrayed romance as 'Im Sol' and 'Ryu Sun-jae' in the drama; Jeong Young-ju played 'Park Bok-soon', the mother of 'Im Sol'.Jeong Young-ju said the drama's fans are leaving rave comments about Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo-seok on her social media."After the drama concluded, people asked me A LOT whether they were dating for real. Comments from fans like, 'I want 'Ryu Sun-jae' and 'Im Sol' to get married. Please make it happen! Don't you wish for a grandchild?', filled my social media account. It's wild down there.", the actress remarked."So many people asked Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye Yoon if they were dating. I think they got even more dating speculation than Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won got after 'Queen of Tears' (tvN's drama).", she added.Jeong Young-ju then talked about when she offered her advice to Byeon Woo-seok while shooting 'Lovely Runner'."When we started filming lovey-dovey moments between 'Im Sol' and 'Ryu Sun-jae', Byeon Woo-seok was to gaze at Kim Hye Yoon with romantic eyes, but he seemed shy about it.""I advised him, 'Don't be shy. Just be real.'. 'Be real?', he asked. I told him, 'Try to be like you genuinely have feelings for her. It will work since you've got expressive eyes.'. There was no need to say more after that. Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye Yoon looked really in love in the scenes.", she recalled.Jeong Young-ju said she rooted for Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye Yoon's romance, just like many 'Lovely Runner' fans."In an interview, Byeon Woo-seok said short, sensible, and wise women are his type. I thought it perfectly matched Kim Hye Yoon. Whenever they seemed close on set, I told them to date each other already.", she said with a smile.The host, entertainer Kim Guk-jin, asked, "Have you noticed anything between the two on set?""I think they were really into each other, at least when they were in the roles. As 'Im Sol' and 'Ryu Sun-jae', they liked and cared for each other.", Jeong Young-ju replied.(Credit= MBC Radio Star, tvN Lovely Runner)(SBS Star)