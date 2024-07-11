뉴스
[SBS Star] '51' Mina Says Anger Fades When She Sees '35' Ryu Phillip's Handsome Face During Their Fight
Singer Mina shared that her anger diminishes when she looks at her husband, singer Ryu Phillip's, handsome face during their fights.

On July 10 episode of TV CHOSUN's show "Perfect Life," Mina made a guest appearance and discussed her married life with Ryu Phillip. 

Mina mentioned, "We took lots of wedding photos when we got married, with two different photographers in Korea and one in Vietnam."

She added, "I don't get to see my husband much these days. He recently debuted as a member of K4, a Japanese group, so he's been busy with promotions in Japan. We were apart for three months last year and another three months this year. It's sad."
When one of the hosts Hyun Young asked, "Do you really miss your husband that much? Do you miss him every day?" Mina replied, "Of course I do. I totally miss him every day, from the moment I wake up! Isn't this normal?" making Hyun Young fume with jealousy.

Then, Mina was asked whether they have fought recently, and she answered, "How could we fight when we don't even get to see each other lately? But I think we did fight before he left for Japan. I don't really remember. The thing is, I often feel angry before we start arguing, but when I see his face, my anger just disappears. I can't stay mad at him." 
Mina and Ryu Phillip, who are 17 years apart in age, married in 2018 when Mina was in her 40s and Ryu Phillip was in his 20s. 

Currently, Mina is 51 years old and Ryu Phillip has just turned 35. 

Despite their busy schedules and time apart, their bond remains strong. 

They have no children and often express their love and support for each other on social media.
