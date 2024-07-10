[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ahn Jae Hyeon Jokes About Having History of Divorce

이미지 확대하기

Actor Ahn Jae Hyeon made a humorous remark about his experience with divorce.Recently, a video of Ahn Jae Hyeon in Gwangju, Jeolla-do was uploaded on YouTube.While wandering the streets of Gwangju, Ahn Jae Hyeon started chatting with a guy passing by, and they ended up deciding on the spur of the moment to visit the guy's place.As Ahn Jae Hyeon explored his place, he noticed a bottle of lens solution on a shelf and asked, "Do you wear contacts?"The man hesitated before admitting that the lens solution actually belonged to his ex-girlfriend, not himself, and referred to it as a "memory."Unable to comprehend why he kept it, Ahn Jae Hyeon asked loudly, "Why haven't you thrown it away?!"The man confessed, "I just couldn't. I'm not good at throwing things away."Glancing at the lens solution bottle, Ahn Jae Hyeon commented, "The expiration date is July 31, 2024, so it hasn't been that long since your breakup, huh?"The man responded bitterly, "You're right."Ahn Jae Hyeon reassured him, saying "Hey, it's okay," and headed to the bathroom.Spotting cute slippers there, he asked, "Did your girlfriend buy these slippers too? They're too cute to be something you picked out."With an awkward smile, the man answered, "Yeah, I bought them because of my girlfriend."The production crew then went, "Awww..." feeling sympathetic for the man.Upon hearing this, Ahn Jae Hyeon said, "Why are you all acting so pitiful? It's okay, okay? Stop making the atmosphere awkward and uncomfortable."He then comforted the man, saying, "It's a new beginning, after all. It's alright."After that, referring to his own history of divorce, the actor remarked, "I mean, some people even return as singles after all that. Breaking up in a relationship is no big deal," which prompted laughter from both the man and the crew.As laughter erupted in response to his candid remark, Ahn Jae Hyeon exclaimed, "What?! Why are you all laughing so hard?"(Credit= '스튜디오 썰' YouTube)(SBS Star)