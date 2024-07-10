뉴스
[SBS Star] Jang Na-ra Expresses Her Biggest Thanks to SBS for Helping Her Meet Her Husband
Actress Jang Na-ra expressed her deepest gratitude to SBS for helping her meet her husband. 

On July 10, Jang Na-ra attended a press conference for her upcoming SBS series "Good Partner" at SBS headquarters in Mokdong, Seoul.
 
At the press conference, Jang Na-ra expressed immense happiness about returning to SBS for another series after "VIP" in 2019; she met her husband while filming "VIP," who was a cameraman. 

Reflecting on 2019, Jang Na-ra said, "Through 'VIP,' I got to try a new style of acting and met a wonderful director and crew. On top of that, I even met my husband, who was part of the camera crew! I'm truly grateful to SBS. Thank you, SBS!" 

She added, "When I was confirmed for 'Good Partner,' I thought, 'I have to do this really well.' I felt a deep sense of gratitude and responsibility for being given another opportunity at SBS."
Jang Na-ra
"Good Partner" follows the story of Cha Eun-kyung (Jang Na-ra), a highly skilled yet cold divorce attorney, who clashes and forms an unexpected bond with Han Yu-ri (actress Nam Ji-hyun), a rookie attorney experiencing her first divorce case, despite their vastly different personalities.

Having married in 2022 and enjoying her newlywed life, Jang Na-ra spoke about taking on a project centered around 'divorce,' a topic far removed from her real life. 

"I read the script for 'Good Partner' at home with my husband. It was his strong recommendation that led me to take on this drama," she shared.

She further explained that the concept of divorce feels very distant to her, saying, "When I immerse myself in acting, especially in really sad or frustrated scenes, I think, 'If it's like this, why get married in the first place?' But then I finish work, go home, and my husband greets me warmly. The gap between reality and acting felt enormous."
Jang Na-ra
However, Jang Na-ra revealed that through this work, she started to view the functional aspects of divorce in a positive light.

Jang Na-ra commented, "While working on this project, I began to realize that although divorce should ideally be avoided, there are situations where it becomes necessary."

She continued, "People ultimately seek a happy life, but sometimes discord arises, and relationships that were supposed to be positive can become negative. Through this work, I've come to see divorce as something that can serve a practical purpose in people's lives and may be necessary in certain situations."
Jang Na-ra
The first episode of "Good Partner" will premiere on July 12 at 10 PM KST.

(Credit= SBS Entertainment News) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
