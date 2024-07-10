[SBS Star] HeeChul Reveals Celebrities Often Have Relationships Publicized Against Their Will

이미지 확대하기

HeeChul of K-pop boy group Super Junior mentioned that many celebrities, including himself, often end up having their relationships publicized even when they did not intend for it to happen.On July 9, a video of entertainer Jang Sung Kyu visiting HeeChul's home was unveiled on YouTube.On July 9, a video surfaced on YouTube featuring entertainer Jang Sung Kyu visiting HeeChul's home.After touring the house, the two stars settled in for a chat.During their conversation, Jang Sung Kyu asked, "Over your 20 years in entertainment, how many times have you dated?"HeeChul, visibly surprised, responded, "Do people actually count that? Well, I dated countless times in my 20s. I was young, you know."He openly admitted that his relationships typically lasted 2 to 3 weeks, adding, "Back then, I thought that after about 2 weeks of dating, we'd already gotten to know each other well enough."Known for his strong love for himself, HeeChul remarked, "Since I had a prettier face anyway, if it wasn't enough, I would just look in the mirror and that was good enough for me."Jang Sung Kyu looked stunned, prompting HeeChul to laugh and explain, "That just seemed natural to me at the time."Their discussion then turned to public relationships. When Jang Sung Kyu asked about the challenges of idols dating publicly, HeeChul clarified, "Most celebrities don't want to make their relationships public. It happens involuntarily for us."He continued, "But if you're seeking to date freely, I'd advise against entering this industry in the first place."In response to Jang Sung Kyu's question about whether fans understand nowadays, given his age and expressed intentions of marriage, HeeChul firmly replied, "Not yet."He stressed, "Even when we're 100 years old, I believe idols will still be idols." He acknowledged, "It's a topic I discuss with other sunbae idols, and we all share the same perspective."(Credit= '스튜디오 수제' YouTube)(SBS Star)