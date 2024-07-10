[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi Shares that FTISLAND Is Much Better Without Choi Jong Hoon

이미지 확대하기

Lee Hong Gi of K-pop boy band FTISLAND indirectly mentioned the group's former member Choi Jong Hoon, who was imprisoned after being involved in the Burning Sun scandal.On July 10, a video featuring Lee Hong Gi was uploaded to the YouTube channel "VIVO TV."In the video, Lee Hong Gi and entertainer Song Eun-yi were seen having a conversation in a car.During their chat, Song Eun-yi curiously asked Lee Hong Gi about his band, "You guys don't really fight, right?"Lee Hong Gi replied, "Our team is super great these days. We used to fight a lot in the past. We even fought over banchan (side dishes). But now, we're all good."He then shared a funny story from their early days, saying, "This was a long time ago, but one day, our manager prepared a usual menu for some sensitive members. At that time, one of them was like, 'I didn't ask for this today. I was going to have something else.' Watching that, I would frown and be like, 'Just freaking eat it, okay?!'"Song Eun-yi laughed and responded, "It's hard enough for two people to get along, so it must be really difficult with several members."Lee Hong Gi added, "Unlike when we debuted, there are only three of us now, and we get along really well. When we have to make decisions, the members often follow my opinion, knowing I'm someone who is pretty straightforward with my opinions."He continued, "They say things like, 'We're happy with whatever Hong Gi hyung wants to do.' There aren't many people who would say such a thing, you know. They're really great guys. It's not like they don't share their opinions though. They tell me their ideas and thoughts, and we blend them well with mine. There's a lot of positive interaction. It's amazing," expressing his deep affection for the group.FTISLAND debuted as a five-member group in 2007 but has been active as a trio after members Choi Jong Hoon and Song Seung-hyun left the group.Choi Jong Hoon was one of the main figures in the Burning Sun scandal and was sentenced to 2 years and 6 months in prison in May 2019. He was released in November 2021.(Credit= 'VIVO TV - 비보티비' YouTube, SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)