Published 2024.07.09 18:32 Updated 2024.07.09 18:44 View Count
[SBS Star] iKON JU-NE Honestly Shares Solo Activities Do Not Exactly Bring Financial Rewards
K-pop boy group iKON's member JU-NE honestly shared that his solo activities do not exactly bring financial rewards, despite his passion for pursuing them.

On July 7 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show "Cultwo Show," JU-NE made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, the hosts highlighted that "BRUISE" marks JU-NE's solo debut after nine years in the industry. 

Playfully, they asked him, "Isn't it nice going solo? There's no need to share the money you made, so it must be nice."

However, JU-NE candidly shared that this was not exactly the case for him. 

He stated, "If I'm being completely honest with you, solo activities have less impact compared to group activities, so that's not really the case. But yeah, I'm just finding more meaning in doing what I wanted to do," smiling. 
JU-NE
Appearing on "Cultwo Show" for the first time in two years, JU-NE then updated on his recent activities as an actor. 

He mentioned his involvement in the series "True to Love" and movie "Once Again," with another series slated for release later this year.

Expressing his eagerness for more acting opportunities, he added, "I'm really hoping for more chances. I want to try challenging action roles in the future."
JU-NE
In early May, JU-NE successfully wrapped up a fan meeting tour in Japan alongside his group member SONG; he spoke about the event during the talk as well. 

Reflecting on the experience, JU-NE proudly mentioned his proficiency in Japanese, saying, "I can speak Japanese pretty well."

The K-pop star added, "Another member who was supposed to host our fan meeting went to the military earlier than expected, so we ended up doing it. But I think we handled it pretty well." 
JU-NE
Later in the show, he impressed the hosts by performing his title track "Feel Lost" with remarkable vocals too.

(Credit= 143 Entertainment, SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지