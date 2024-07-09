[SBS Star] iKON JU-NE Honestly Shares Solo Activities Do Not Exactly Bring Financial Rewards

On July 7 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show "Cultwo Show," JU-NE made a guest appearance.
During the talk, the hosts highlighted that "BRUISE" marks JU-NE's solo debut after nine years in the industry.
Playfully, they asked him, "Isn't it nice going solo? There's no need to share the money you made, so it must be nice."
However, JU-NE candidly shared that this was not exactly the case for him.
He stated, "If I'm being completely honest with you, solo activities have less impact compared to group activities, so that's not really the case. But yeah, I'm just finding more meaning in doing what I wanted to do," smiling.
He mentioned his involvement in the series "True to Love" and movie "Once Again," with another series slated for release later this year.
Expressing his eagerness for more acting opportunities, he added, "I'm really hoping for more chances. I want to try challenging action roles in the future."
Reflecting on the experience, JU-NE proudly mentioned his proficiency in Japanese, saying, "I can speak Japanese pretty well."
The K-pop star added, "Another member who was supposed to host our fan meeting went to the military earlier than expected, so we ended up doing it. But I think we handled it pretty well."
(Credit= 143 Entertainment, SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show)
(SBS Star)