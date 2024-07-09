[SBS Star] Yang Jae-woong Says His Mother Is Not So Thrilled about Him Marrying EXID HANI

이미지 확대하기

Psychiatrist Yang Jae-woong shared how his mother reacted to him marrying his girlfriend, HANI of K-pop girl group EXID.On the July 8 broadcast of Channel A's television show 'Table for Four', psychiatrist Yang Jae-jin guested; he invited his younger brother Yang Jae-woong, pop columnist Kim Tae-hoon, and Son Hoyoung of K-pop boy group g.o.d over to his place on the show.While chatting over a meal, Kim Tae-hoon brought up Yang Jae-woong's upcoming wedding with HANI."How do you feel about your younger brother marrying before you?", he asked Yang Jae-jin.Yang Jae-jin replied, "It brings me relief and some kind of sadness to see him find happiness and tie the knot. The sadness is greater, to be honest."Yang Jae-jin's long-time friend Kim Tae-hoon empathized with Yang Jae-jin's feelings regarding his younger brother's marriage."I first met Yang Jae-woong when he was in the military, and I thought he was a bit immature. Yang Jae-jin was very worried about Yang Jae-woong at the time. Yang Jae-jin's worries about him seemed more like a father's concern for his child than an older brother's for his younger brother. I can only imagine how Yang Jae-jin must feel now that his younger brother is getting married before him."Kim Tae-hoon then asked Yang Jae-woong about his parents' reaction to him marrying HANI."Wasn't your mother excited?", he asked."Well, she didn't seem too thrilled about it.", Yang Jae-woong replied, surprising everyone at the table.To explain more, Yang Jae-woong talked about the day he introduced HANI to his parents as his future spouse."My mother always has a lot of concerns. Since my brother and I are still single, there hasn't been much change in our household for quite some time. My mother was worried about the changes my marriage would bring.", he said."My girlfriend and I had a meal with my parents and were ready to leave. Then, my mother grabbed HANI's hand and said, 'You should consider your marriage with discretion.'.", Yang Jae-woong recalled, sparking laughter around the table."'Mom, what are you talking about?', I said.", Yang Jae-woong continued, "My girlfriend, however, burst into laughter at my mother's comment. She found it very amusing, and her laughing made my mother laugh, too.""Watching how well HANI got along with my family made me feel more confident about our marriage.", Yang Jae-woong stated, "I believe what my mother told HANI was her advice for a woman in her early 30s."Meanwhile, Yang Jae-woong and HANI made their relationship public in June 2022.Last month, HANI announced her engagement with the psychiatrist by posting a handwritten letter on her Instagram.(Credit= Channel A Table for Four, 'ahnanihh' Instagram)(SBS Star)