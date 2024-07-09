뉴스
[SBS Star] Jeon Do-yeon Says, "Ji Chang Wook's Acting Skills Are Totally Overshadowed by His Good Looks"
[SBS Star] Jeon Do-yeon Says, "Ji Chang Wook's Acting Skills Are Totally Overshadowed by His Good Looks"

Published 2024.07.09 17:18 Updated 2024.07.09 17:31
[SBS Star] Jeon Do-yeon Says, "Ji Chang Wook's Acting Skills Are Totally Overshadowed by His Good Looks"
Actress Jeon Do-yeon highly praised actor Ji Chang Wook's acting skills after collaborating on "Revolver."

On July 9, a press conference for the upcoming movie "Revolver," set to be released on August 7, was held at Megabox COEX in Seoul.

"Revolver," starring Jeon Do-yeon, Ji Chang Wook, and actress Im Ji Yeon, tells the story of former police officer Soo-young (Jeon Do-yeon), who was imprisoned for crimes she did not commit. After being released from prison, she pursues a single goal with unwavering determination.
Revolver
At the press conference, Jeon Do-yeon talked about her chemistry with Ji Chang Wook, saying, "While working on this movie, I realized how little I knew about Chang Wook. Let me be honest with you here. I feel like his acting skills have been overshadowed by his good looks."

She continued, "Chang Wook has such a strong image of being a very handsome actor, so he constantly surprised me during our shoots for this movie. After shooting the first scene with him, I told the director, 'I don't think that's Chang Wook. I feel like I've just seen a completely new person.' Working with Chang Wook surprised me that much. I genuinely received a lot of positive energy from him for my character, Soo-young."
Revolver
To this, Ji Chang Wook responded with a shy smile, "I personally didn't feel like I had turned into a completely different person, but the director and everyone else on set told me the same thing. They said I felt different, and I liked that. It was quite interesting." 

Regarding his collaboration with Jeon Do-yeon, Ji Chang Wook said, "Actually, I was really nervous about working with her. I mean, the scenes we had together were very important, and I was eager to do well. But working with her for the first time itself was both incredibly exciting and nerve-wracking."

He also expressed his gratitude to the actress, stating, "Do-yeon welcomed my playful side though, which helped me feel more comfortable during our shoots. I thank her for that."
Revolver
(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
