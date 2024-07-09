뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "He Was Hitting on Some Girls, then..." Jung Joon-young Seen Kissing a Girl in a Club in France
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "He Was Hitting on Some Girls, then..." Jung Joon-young Seen Kissing a Girl in a Club in France

Published 2024.07.09 14:35 View Count
[SBS Star] "He Was Hitting on Some Girls, then..." Jung Joon-young Seen Kissing a Girl in a Club in France
Singer Jung Joon-young was spotted making out with a girl in a club in Lyon, France.

Recently, a user on X shared a post that quickly went viral online.

Alongside a photo of Jung Joon-young in a club, the writer recounted, "Guys, I ran into Jung Joon-young in Lyon. You know, that guy who was involved in the Burning Sun scandal."
Jung Joon-young
They provided more details afterward, "So, I went to a club here in Lyon and ordered some drinks at the bar. But the bartender got my order wrong. Suddenly, a guy approached me and offered to drink the drinks if I wasn't going to. Since I was about to discard them anyway, I agreed. But when I saw his face, I instantly recognized him as someone who caused a huge issue in Korea. I didn't dare ask directly, but I took a mental note of his tattoos to verify later if he was indeed that person. When I asked his name, he simply said 'Jun.'"

"After he left, another guy came up to me and asked if I knew who the person I was just talking to was. He mentioned he's a very famous singer in Korea. I looked back at 'Jun' and saw him flirting with some girls in the club. They looked quite young. He was even seen kissing one of them. I thought about warning her, but decided against it to avoid causing her unwanted attention."

"When 'Jun' and I said our goodbyes, he actually asked for my Instagram. He started following me the next day. His account was private with just four followers. He messaged me saying he's considering opening a new Korean restaurant in Lyon. Currently, he's looking for a job in Europe, but struggling to find one. He told me that he's heading to Switzerland tomorrow. He speaks basic French. Just a heads-up to everyone, be cautious," they added. 
 
It was previously reported that Jung Joon-young's attempt to open a restaurant in Paris in 2018 was disrupted due to the Burning Sun scandal in 2019.

In 2019, Jung Joon-young was imprisoned for rape and the distribution of videos showing his sexual activities with women.

After serving a 5-year sentence, he was released this March.

(Credit= 'hobikookt' X, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지