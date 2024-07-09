[SBS Star] "He Was Hitting on Some Girls, then..." Jung Joon-young Seen Kissing a Girl in a Club in France

이미지 확대하기

/!\ J'AI CROISÉ JUNG J00N Y0UNG À LYON (EX MEMBRE DE DRUG RESTAURANT IMPLIQUÉ DANS LE SCANDAL BURNING SUN AVEC SEUNGRI ET COMPAGNIE) /!\ : THREAD STORYTIME pic.twitter.com/rnabTBlWaW — ⁷ (@hobikookt) July 6, 2024

Singer Jung Joon-young was spotted making out with a girl in a club in Lyon, France.Recently, a user on X shared a post that quickly went viral online.Alongside a photo of Jung Joon-young in a club, the writer recounted, "Guys, I ran into Jung Joon-young in Lyon. You know, that guy who was involved in the Burning Sun scandal."They provided more details afterward, "So, I went to a club here in Lyon and ordered some drinks at the bar. But the bartender got my order wrong. Suddenly, a guy approached me and offered to drink the drinks if I wasn't going to. Since I was about to discard them anyway, I agreed. But when I saw his face, I instantly recognized him as someone who caused a huge issue in Korea. I didn't dare ask directly, but I took a mental note of his tattoos to verify later if he was indeed that person. When I asked his name, he simply said 'Jun.'""After he left, another guy came up to me and asked if I knew who the person I was just talking to was. He mentioned he's a very famous singer in Korea. I looked back at 'Jun' and saw him flirting with some girls in the club. They looked quite young. He was even seen kissing one of them. I thought about warning her, but decided against it to avoid causing her unwanted attention.""When 'Jun' and I said our goodbyes, he actually asked for my Instagram. He started following me the next day. His account was private with just four followers. He messaged me saying he's considering opening a new Korean restaurant in Lyon. Currently, he's looking for a job in Europe, but struggling to find one. He told me that he's heading to Switzerland tomorrow. He speaks basic French. Just a heads-up to everyone, be cautious," they added.It was previously reported that Jung Joon-young's attempt to open a restaurant in Paris in 2018 was disrupted due to the Burning Sun scandal in 2019.In 2019, Jung Joon-young was imprisoned for rape and the distribution of videos showing his sexual activities with women.After serving a 5-year sentence, he was released this March.(Credit= 'hobikookt' X, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)