뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Didn't Like the Film!" Fan Asks Lee Je Hoon to Refund Her Ticket at 'Escape' Stage Greeting
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I Didn't Like the Film!" Fan Asks Lee Je Hoon to Refund Her Ticket at 'Escape' Stage Greeting

Published 2024.07.09 15:05 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Didn't Like the Film!" Fan Asks Lee Je Hoon to Refund Her Ticket at 'Escape' Stage Greeting
During the stage greeting for the movie 'Escape', actor Lee Je Hoon encountered a female fan who requested a refund for her ticket.

As 'Escape' premiered on July 3, its leads, Lee Je Hoon and Koo Kyo Hwan, appeared at several theaters in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province on July 6 and 7 to greet the audience; once the actors finished stage greetings, footage from the events quickly spread across the internet.

One of their greetings got extra attention online: the July 6's, when the actors stood before the audience after the movie's screening.

"Did you guys enjoy the movie?", Lee Je Hoon asked.

Amidst the crowd's enthusiastic, "Yes!", a female audience member loudly said, "No, I didn't!"
 

Lee Je Hoon seemed surprised but responded as smoothly as possible.

"Oh, you didn't like it? I bet you'll love it if you watch it again!", he wittingly remarked.

However, the audience again said, "No, I want you to refund me. I want a refund at Seoul Forest (a park in Seoul)!"

This time, her comment caught Koo Kyo Hwan's attention as well, causing him to look at her seriously.

"Oh, really? I'll give your money back right now.", Lee Je Hoon playfully remarked, pretended to pull out his wallet from his pocket, and said, "Nah, I'm kidding."

Lee Je Hoon's lighthearted response eased the tension created by the audience's comment.
Lee Je Hoon
The audience member, however, had a reason for her 'refund request'; it dates back to when Lee Je Hoon and Koo Kyo Hwan appeared on the YouTube show 'Salon Drip 2' to promote 'Escape' before its premiere.

Lee Je Hoon exuded confidence in 'Escape' as he proclaimed to the camera, "If you don't like the movie, feel free to come tell me."

The actor further stated, "Let's meet in front of Seoul Forest. If you come and say you didn't like the movie and ask for a refund, I'll give you the money."; "I'll join you. Let's pay it half-and-half.", Koo Kyo Hwan chimed in, making everyone laugh.

Lee Je Hoon's comment on the show got much attention and even became a meme.
Lee Je Hoon
So, the audience member was joking about Lee Je Hoon's previous comment when she asked for a refund; unfortunately, he and Koo Kyo Hwan did not get it.

As the footage of the moment circulated on the internet, online users showed divided opinions about it.

Some people thought the actors should have remembered what they said, expressing sympathy for the fan who might have felt embarrassed; others criticized the fan for being rude and deemed the joke inappropriate.

Some suggested leaving the situation as it is, a harmless happening; they commented, "It's just a bad joke.", "Lee Je Hoon should meet the fan and make a funny video."
Lee Je Hoon
(Credit= '잊진단' 'TEO 테오' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지