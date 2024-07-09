[SBS Star] "I Didn't Like the Film!" Fan Asks Lee Je Hoon to Refund Her Ticket at 'Escape' Stage Greeting

이미지 확대하기

During the stage greeting for the movie 'Escape', actor Lee Je Hoon encountered a female fan who requested a refund for her ticket.As 'Escape' premiered on July 3, its leads, Lee Je Hoon and Koo Kyo Hwan, appeared at several theaters in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province on July 6 and 7 to greet the audience; once the actors finished stage greetings, footage from the events quickly spread across the internet.One of their greetings got extra attention online: the July 6's, when the actors stood before the audience after the movie's screening."Did you guys enjoy the movie?", Lee Je Hoon asked.Amidst the crowd's enthusiastic, "Yes!", a female audience member loudly said, "No, I didn't!"Lee Je Hoon seemed surprised but responded as smoothly as possible."Oh, you didn't like it? I bet you'll love it if you watch it again!", he wittingly remarked.However, the audience again said, "No, I want you to refund me. I want a refund at Seoul Forest (a park in Seoul)!"This time, her comment caught Koo Kyo Hwan's attention as well, causing him to look at her seriously."Oh, really? I'll give your money back right now.", Lee Je Hoon playfully remarked, pretended to pull out his wallet from his pocket, and said, "Nah, I'm kidding."Lee Je Hoon's lighthearted response eased the tension created by the audience's comment.The audience member, however, had a reason for her 'refund request'; it dates back to when Lee Je Hoon and Koo Kyo Hwan appeared on the YouTube show 'Salon Drip 2' to promote 'Escape' before its premiere.Lee Je Hoon exuded confidence in 'Escape' as he proclaimed to the camera, "If you don't like the movie, feel free to come tell me."The actor further stated, "Let's meet in front of Seoul Forest. If you come and say you didn't like the movie and ask for a refund, I'll give you the money."; "I'll join you. Let's pay it half-and-half.", Koo Kyo Hwan chimed in, making everyone laugh.Lee Je Hoon's comment on the show got much attention and even became a meme.So, the audience member was joking about Lee Je Hoon's previous comment when she asked for a refund; unfortunately, he and Koo Kyo Hwan did not get it.As the footage of the moment circulated on the internet, online users showed divided opinions about it.Some people thought the actors should have remembered what they said, expressing sympathy for the fan who might have felt embarrassed; others criticized the fan for being rude and deemed the joke inappropriate.Some suggested leaving the situation as it is, a harmless happening; they commented, "It's just a bad joke.", "Lee Je Hoon should meet the fan and make a funny video."(Credit= '잊진단' 'TEO 테오' YouTube)(SBS Star)