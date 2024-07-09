[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK JENNIE Caught Vaping Indoors While Getting Her Hair & Makeup Done

이미지 확대하기

JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK was caught vaping indoors while getting her hair and makeup done, and the public reaction has been critical.On July 8, a segment of JENNIE's recent vlog started going viral online.This specific video was uploaded to her official YouTube channel, documenting her trip to Capri, Italy.In the video, JENNIE is seen sitting in a chair while getting her hair and makeup done.At one point, she is seen holding a dark-colored device to her lips and exhaling what appears to be vapor.While vaping is not illegal, JENNIE is being criticized for doing it indoors.In Capri, Italy, smoking and vaping regulations are similar to those in many other parts of Europe, so smoking or vaping indoors is generally not allowed.Given that vaping indoors is also illegal in Korea, many assumed that JENNIE knew it was wrong to do it indoors.Moreover, JENNIE is facing heavy criticism for vaping in front of her staff, who might have felt uncomfortable with vapor blowing in their faces while working.Some argued that she might have been using a vitamin diffuser, but a lot of fans identified the device as an electronic cigarette based on its shape.Once this particular part of the video circulated online, it was deleted from JENNIE's official YouTube channel, suggesting it was indeed vaping.Fans also claimed that JENNIE has been smoking since her early debut days, sharing a photo from that time when a pack of cigarettes was found in her bag.They presume she switched to an electronic cigarette over time.JENNIE's management agency, OA Entertainment, has not yet responded to these allegations.(Credit= 'jennierubyjane Official' YouTube, 'jennierubyjane' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)