[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK JENNIE Caught Vaping Indoors While Getting Her Hair & Makeup Done

On July 8, a segment of JENNIE's recent vlog started going viral online.
This specific video was uploaded to her official YouTube channel, documenting her trip to Capri, Italy.
In the video, JENNIE is seen sitting in a chair while getting her hair and makeup done.
At one point, she is seen holding a dark-colored device to her lips and exhaling what appears to be vapor.
In Capri, Italy, smoking and vaping regulations are similar to those in many other parts of Europe, so smoking or vaping indoors is generally not allowed.
Given that vaping indoors is also illegal in Korea, many assumed that JENNIE knew it was wrong to do it indoors.
Some argued that she might have been using a vitamin diffuser, but a lot of fans identified the device as an electronic cigarette based on its shape.
Once this particular part of the video circulated online, it was deleted from JENNIE's official YouTube channel, suggesting it was indeed vaping.
They presume she switched to an electronic cigarette over time.
(Credit= 'jennierubyjane Official' YouTube, 'jennierubyjane' Instagram, Online Community)
(SBS Star)