뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK JENNIE Caught Vaping Indoors While Getting Her Hair & Makeup Done
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK JENNIE Caught Vaping Indoors While Getting Her Hair & Makeup Done

Published 2024.07.09 11:47 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK JENNIE Caught Vaping Indoors While Getting Her Hair & Makeup Done
JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK was caught vaping indoors while getting her hair and makeup done, and the public reaction has been critical.

On July 8, a segment of JENNIE's recent vlog started going viral online.

This specific video was uploaded to her official YouTube channel, documenting her trip to Capri, Italy.

In the video, JENNIE is seen sitting in a chair while getting her hair and makeup done.

At one point, she is seen holding a dark-colored device to her lips and exhaling what appears to be vapor.
JENNIE
While vaping is not illegal, JENNIE is being criticized for doing it indoors. 

In Capri, Italy, smoking and vaping regulations are similar to those in many other parts of Europe, so smoking or vaping indoors is generally not allowed. 

Given that vaping indoors is also illegal in Korea, many assumed that JENNIE knew it was wrong to do it indoors.
JENNIE
Moreover, JENNIE is facing heavy criticism for vaping in front of her staff, who might have felt uncomfortable with vapor blowing in their faces while working. 

Some argued that she might have been using a vitamin diffuser, but a lot of fans identified the device as an electronic cigarette based on its shape.

Once this particular part of the video circulated online, it was deleted from JENNIE's official YouTube channel, suggesting it was indeed vaping. 
JENNIE
Fans also claimed that JENNIE has been smoking since her early debut days, sharing a photo from that time when a pack of cigarettes was found in her bag. 

They presume she switched to an electronic cigarette over time.
JENNIE
JENNIE's management agency, OA Entertainment, has not yet responded to these allegations.

(Credit= 'jennierubyjane Official' YouTube, 'jennierubyjane' Instagram, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지