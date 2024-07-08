[SBS Star] "My Husband Doesn't Like to Discuss That" Lee Yo-Won Reveals Why She Married at 23

이미지 확대하기

Actress Lee Yo-won opened up about why she married early in her twenties and expressed that she does not regret it.Lee Yo-won guested in the latest episode of TV CHOSUN's television show, 'Gourmet Mukbang Trip', which aired on July 7.With the host, cartoonist Huh Young-man, the actress toured the culinary delights of Suwon, a city in Gyeonggi Province.Lee Yo-won, then 23, married a golfer-turned-businessman six years older than her in 2003; they have three children, a boy and two girls.While enjoying a delightful meal, Huh Young-man asked about Lee Yo-won's decision to marry at a young age."The timing was good.", she replied, adding that she had no regrets about her choice.She said, "I have thoughts about the roads I didn't take, but I don't dwell on them too much. I aim to enjoy my everyday life."The producer mentioned that Lee Yo-won was at the peak of her popularity when she got married; the actress commented, "Because of that, my husband doesn't like it when people ask why I got married so early."She laughed, adding, "Whenever we're in social situations, people always get curious and ask that. My husband avoids responding with something like, 'Please don't bring that up. I'll pass on that.'."The actress talked about her recent project, JTBC's drama 'Green Mothers' Club', in which she played the mother of a child prodigy."None of my children were like that, so I couldn't relate to that aspect of the character. But the story felt like it would relate to those in my circle."She expressed, "Being a mother is, in my opinion, the most remarkable and demanding job. Even though I'm a mother, it's hard to play the role of a mother."Lee Yo-won also mentioned her youngest child, a boy, is good at sports; "He took it from his father.", she added.At the show's end, Lee Yo-won shared what kind of actor she wishes to be."I used to wish to become a long-running actor who people could admire. But now, I know that consistently giving my best and finding joy each day brings me closer to my goal."She then added, "Honestly, I would love to retire and go around to try delicious things and have fun. 'Don't look for me!', I sometimes think to myself."Lee Yo-won's honest remark made the host laugh.(Credit= TV CHOSUN Gourmet Mukbang Trip)(SBS Star)