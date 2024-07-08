뉴스
Published 2024.07.08 17:27 Updated 2024.07.08 17:28 View Count
[SBS Star] "We Have a Group Chat with JISOO" Jung Hoyeon & Hyeri Talk About Their Strong Friendship
Model-turned-actress Jung Hoyeon and Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girl's Day talked about their strong friendship on "Hyell's Club."

On July 5, a new episode of Hyeri's YouTube show, "Hyell's Club," with Jung Hoyeon as a guest was released online.

In this episode, the two stars showcased their close friendship and great chemistry.

Jung Hoyeon remarked, "It feels so awkward because I'm used to seeing you in sweatpants at your place, but now we're both dressed up and having a beer," to which Hyeri agreed.

When the production team asked how they became friends, Jung Hoyeon and Hyeri explained that they first met backstage at an event.

Hyeri recalled, "We met through mutual acquaintances. I was kind of intimidated at first because I thought she would have this unapproachable model aura. But she surprised me by enthusiastically greeting me, saying, 'I've really wanted to meet you!'"

Jung Hoyeon laughed and added, "At that time, Hyeri's character 'Deok-sun' was hugely popular, so I felt a strong sense of familiarity with her. In my heart, I was already her friend. We're the same age, and it turned out we had similar concerns, so we got along well."
Hyeri
Hyell's Club
Jung Hoyeon continued, "I came on your show without thinking much at all," and Hyeri responded, "I can see that," causing laughter.

Hyeri then shared, "We actually have a group chat with BLACKPINK's JISOO called 'Pilates,' since we all attend the same Pilates class. Today, Hoyeon randomly asked JISOO, 'What are you doing today? Want to hang out later?' But JISOO was like, 'I'm in Japan right now.' So we said, 'Next time then.' Wouldn't it be hilarious if she just showed up now?"

Jung Hoyeon suggested with an excited smile, "Let's film this show together sometime, the three of us, with no specific purpose. It'll be so fun!" 

Fans are now eagerly anticipating an episode of "Hyell's Club" featuring all three stars.
 

(Credit= '혜리' YouTube, 'sooyaaa__' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
