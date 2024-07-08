뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki ♥ Katy Louise Saunders Are Expecting Their Second Child
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki ♥ Katy Louise Saunders Are Expecting Their Second Child

Published 2024.07.08 15:34 Updated 2024.07.08 15:35 View Count
[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki ♥ Katy Louise Saunders Are Expecting Their Second Child
Actor Song Joong Ki and his wife, former British actress Katy Louise Saunders, are reportedly going to be parents of two children. 

On July 8, news outlet News One reported that Katy Louise Saunders is currently pregnant with the couple's second child. 

It has been said that the couple has excitedly shared this news with family members and their close friends, spreading joy as they anticipate the arrival of another addition to their growing family.

Their journey into parenthood began last June when they welcomed their first son while residing in Katy Louise Saunders' hometown―Rome, Italy. 

Having settled in Seoul since then, they are now preparing for the birth of their second child. 

Currently, there is much speculation and curiosity about which country they might choose for this special occasion.
Song Joong Ki
Song Joong Ki
Back in December 2022, Song Joong Ki made headlines when he publicly announced his relationship with Katy Louise Saunders. 

His agency explained that they were introduced by a mutual friend in 2021 and had been romantically involved for about a year. 

Shortly after this announcement, rumors swirled about Katy Louise Saunders' pregnancy, with some speculating after reportedly seeing the couple at a gynecologist's office, though no official response was given by their management at the time.

Surprising their fans just a month later, in January 2023, Song Joong Ki announced his marriage to Katy Louise Saunders. 

On that very day, he also joyously shared her pregnancy, marking a significant milestone in his personal life.
Song Joong Ki
(Credit= 'katylouisesaundersofficial' Facebook, High Zium Studio, Song Joong Ki Fan Cafe) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지