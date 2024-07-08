[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki ♥ Katy Louise Saunders Are Expecting Their Second Child

이미지 확대하기

Actor Song Joong Ki and his wife, former British actress Katy Louise Saunders, are reportedly going to be parents of two children.On July 8, news outlet News One reported that Katy Louise Saunders is currently pregnant with the couple's second child.It has been said that the couple has excitedly shared this news with family members and their close friends, spreading joy as they anticipate the arrival of another addition to their growing family.Their journey into parenthood began last June when they welcomed their first son while residing in Katy Louise Saunders' hometown―Rome, Italy.Having settled in Seoul since then, they are now preparing for the birth of their second child.Currently, there is much speculation and curiosity about which country they might choose for this special occasion.Back in December 2022, Song Joong Ki made headlines when he publicly announced his relationship with Katy Louise Saunders.His agency explained that they were introduced by a mutual friend in 2021 and had been romantically involved for about a year.Shortly after this announcement, rumors swirled about Katy Louise Saunders' pregnancy, with some speculating after reportedly seeing the couple at a gynecologist's office, though no official response was given by their management at the time.Surprising their fans just a month later, in January 2023, Song Joong Ki announced his marriage to Katy Louise Saunders.On that very day, he also joyously shared her pregnancy, marking a significant milestone in his personal life.(Credit= 'katylouisesaundersofficial' Facebook, High Zium Studio, Song Joong Ki Fan Cafe)(SBS Star)