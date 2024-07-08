[SBS Star] "Wasn't into Dating a Co-Star, But..." Son Ye-jin Shares What Made Her Marry Hyun Bin

이미지 확대하기

Actress Son Ye-jin talked about what made her marry actor Hyun Bin.On July 6, Son Ye-jin spoke to the audience and answered their questions at 'Mega Talk', an event organized by the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival.When a curious audience member asked Son Ye-jin about her decision to marry Hyun Bin, the actress responded openly."You guys worked on two projects together. I'm curious to know when you started to want to meet Hyun Bin more personally, beyond just being colleagues. When did it occur to you that you wanted to spend the rest of your life with him, and what made you feel that way?", the audience inquired."What an intriguing question. Isn't it time to wrap up yet?", Son Ye-jin chuckled."Actors work on many projects and have the chance to work with many other actors. After working together, some would start dating, and some would marry. I didn't particularly want that for myself.", she replied."But fate works in interesting ways; people kept mentioning how much Hyun Bin and I resemble each other. I didn't think I looked like him, but people kept telling me I did. I wondered if we had similar vibes while working with him on two projects. Now that I think about it, I had a huge crush on his personality.""He is really just and rational.", Son Ye-jin said, describing what kind of person Hyun Bin is, "He's straightforward. He doesn't sugarcoat when he has to say something unpleasant. He never tries to be something he isn't. Those qualities heavily influenced my decision to marry him. He felt like a highly dependable person.""Plus, he's good-looking.", she added, making the audience laugh.Son Ye-jin reflected on her last two years, "I experienced marriage, childbirth, and cared for an infant over the past two years. It was a truly significant time of my life. Actors can be quite self-centered. But now that I'm a parent, my perspective has widened, and my heart has grown softer. I got to forget me as an actor during those times.""When I started acting, I had to learn everything independently without guidance or external support. Being a mother felt just like that. I was amazed that so many women did such a difficult task without making a fuss about it."The actress resumed, "Having a child has brought me immense happiness. It also made me think about the acting I should pursue when I return to work. I've been experiencing many new emotions and want to use them in acting.""Getting married is like stepping into a whole new world for every woman.", Son Ye-jin continued, "After having a baby, I started seeing the world with different eyes because I want my child to grow up in a good, healthy world. I hope more people get married and have kids. It's tough, of course, but it's all worth it."(Credit= 'yejinhand' Instagram, 'migomig0' X, tvN Crash Landing on You)(SBS Star)