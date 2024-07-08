[SBS Star] HyunA ♥ Yong Jun-hyung Reportedly Signed an Outdoor Wedding Venue Contract in Spring

이미지 확대하기

The K-pop couple HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung are reportedly set to hold their wedding ceremony at an outdoor wedding venue in October.According to the media outlet Sports Chosun, HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung will hold their wedding ceremony at Samcheonggak, an outdoor hanok space in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul, on October 11.Their upcoming wedding marks the culmination of their love story, which began publicly in January, about six months ago.The couple is said to be sharing the news about their marriage first with their close friends at the moment.Known for their openness about their relationship and disregard for public opinion even during dates, they are approaching marriage with caution and care.Only close family members and friends from both sides will be invited to quietly celebrate the ceremony on their wedding day.They chose Samcheonggak, a small outdoor venue, after careful consideration to ensure privacy for their guests.Having finalized the venue contract in the spring, they have now started preparations for their wedding.HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung first met at their previous agency, Cube Entertainment, early in their entertainment careers.They then gradually evolved from colleagues to lovers in their thirties.Since announcing their relationship publicly in January, they have openly expressed their affection for each other.Regarding the marriage reports, however, both agencies have stated they are still in the process of verifying details.(Credit= 'hyunah_aa' 'bigbadboii' Instagram)(SBS Star)