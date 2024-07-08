뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] HyunA ♥ Yong Jun-hyung Reportedly Signed an Outdoor Wedding Venue Contract in Spring
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] HyunA ♥ Yong Jun-hyung Reportedly Signed an Outdoor Wedding Venue Contract in Spring

Published 2024.07.08 14:09 View Count
[SBS Star] HyunA ♥ Yong Jun-hyung Reportedly Signed an Outdoor Wedding Venue Contract in Spring
The K-pop couple HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung are reportedly set to hold their wedding ceremony at an outdoor wedding venue in October.

According to the media outlet Sports Chosun, HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung will hold their wedding ceremony at Samcheonggak, an outdoor hanok space in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul, on October 11.

Their upcoming wedding marks the culmination of their love story, which began publicly in January, about six months ago.

The couple is said to be sharing the news about their marriage first with their close friends at the moment. 
HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung
Known for their openness about their relationship and disregard for public opinion even during dates, they are approaching marriage with caution and care.

Only close family members and friends from both sides will be invited to quietly celebrate the ceremony on their wedding day.

They chose Samcheonggak, a small outdoor venue, after careful consideration to ensure privacy for their guests.

Having finalized the venue contract in the spring, they have now started preparations for their wedding.
HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung
HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung first met at their previous agency, Cube Entertainment, early in their entertainment careers. 

They then gradually evolved from colleagues to lovers in their thirties.

Since announcing their relationship publicly in January, they have openly expressed their affection for each other.
HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung
Regarding the marriage reports, however, both agencies have stated they are still in the process of verifying details.

(Credit= 'hyunah_aa' 'bigbadboii' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지