[SBS Star] "Wow, She Is Absolutely Gorgeous!" Mijoo's Older Sister's Beauty Catch Everyone's Eye

Mijoo of disbanded K-pop girl group Lovelyz's older sister's stunning beauty captivated the attention of everybody.On July 6 episode of MBC's television show "Hangout with Yoo," the members, guest DIN DIN visited Mijoo's hometown, Okcheon, together.After arriving in Okcheon, the members enjoyed a meal at a local restaurant and then headed to a coffee shop to meet Mijoo's older sister.Before her sister arrived, Mijoo said, "There used to be articles about how pretty she is. People around us even used to say she should debut in the entertainment industry instead of me. But she's changed a lot since then, so much that it's no longer an option. Her nickname is 'catfish' because she doesn't look like her selfies. I'm worried about what you guys will think of her now."Despite her concerns, her sister turned out to be stunning in person.Upon seeing Mijoo's sister, DIN DIN became too shy to look directly at her face.Blushing, he complimented her, saying, "Unlike Mijoo, you're very calm and composed. You have the kind of face that interviewers love—you’d easily pass any interview."When Mijoo asked DIN DIN who he thought was prettier between her and her sister, he answered, "Your sister," without a moment's hesitation.DIN DIN then continued the conversation with Mijoo's sister, who has been working as a dental hygienist for about five to six years, by mentioning that his veneer was chipped.Sensing the mood, the other members gave DIN DIN and Mijoo's sister Yoon-ji some privacy.Seizing the opportunity, DIN DIN said, "I've seen your pictures, but you look even prettier in person. I was surprised."However, when DIN DIN later suggested they meet up for a one-on-one date, Yoon-ji drew the line by saying, "Let's go out for a meal together with Mijoo."Following the broadcast of this episode, numerous online comments praised Mijoo's sister for her beauty.Comments such as, "Wow, she's absolutely stunning. Good genes run in the family!" "Just started following her on Instagram—she's gorgeous!" "She could definitely still debut now. It's never too late! She's got the perfect face for it!" were commonly seen.(Credit= MBC Hangout with Yoo)(SBS Star)