[SBS Star] Kim Hee-seon Says Song Hye Kyo Connected Her with Seo Jeong Yeon Post-'Descendants of the Sun'

On July 4 episode of tvN's television show "Whatcha Up to," Kim Hee-seon talked about her group of celebrity friends who she often meets up with.
When the members of "Whatcha Up to" arrived in Dongjak-gu, Seoul, Kim Hee-seon called her friend to join them.
About this friend, she said, "I only know one person in Dongjak-gu, but she has a fear of being on television. She gets nervous at award ceremonies and interviews, so she avoids them. She's a super introvert."
She continued, "But when she acts, she becomes a whole new person. I didn't want to pressure her to join our show today, so I told her to come if she felt comfortable. We meet up almost every 3 to 4 days, and she's close with Song Yoon A as well."
When Seo Jeong Yeon arrived, she blushed and shyly greeted each member of "Whatcha Up to."
Once she sat down, Lee Eun-ji asked how she became close to Kim Hee-seon.
Kim Hee-seon then revealed that Song Hye Kyo, Seo Jeong Yeon, and actress Song Yoon A are part of a friend circle that regularly meets up.
The actress added, "It's been almost 10 years since we filmed 'The Lady in Dignity' together. But we're still close. We often meet up for drinks," before playfully urging Seo Jeong Yeon, "Now, say something!"
