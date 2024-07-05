[SBS Star] Kim Hee-seon Says Song Hye Kyo Connected Her with Seo Jeong Yeon Post-'Descendants of the Sun'

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kim Hee-seon shared how actress Song Hye Kyo connected her with actress Seo Jeong Yeon after they filmed "Descendants of the Sun" together.On July 4 episode of tvN's television show "Whatcha Up to," Kim Hee-seon talked about her group of celebrity friends who she often meets up with.When the members of "Whatcha Up to" arrived in Dongjak-gu, Seoul, Kim Hee-seon called her friend to join them.About this friend, she said, "I only know one person in Dongjak-gu, but she has a fear of being on television. She gets nervous at award ceremonies and interviews, so she avoids them. She's a super introvert."She continued, "But when she acts, she becomes a whole new person. I didn't want to pressure her to join our show today, so I told her to come if she felt comfortable. We meet up almost every 3 to 4 days, and she's close with Song Yoon A as well."The person she was describing turned out to be Seo Jeong Yeon, who joined them soon after.When Seo Jeong Yeon arrived, she blushed and shyly greeted each member of "Whatcha Up to."Once she sat down, Lee Eun-ji asked how she became close to Kim Hee-seon.Sensing Seo Jeong Yeon's nervousness, Kim Hee-seon answered for her, "We worked together on 'The Lady in Dignity'; we played sisters-in-law. I got a call from Song Hye Kyo while I was filming 'The Lady in Dignity.' It wasn't long after Song Hye Kyo had wrapped up filming 'Descendants of the Sun' with Seo Jeong Yeon. Song Hye Kyo told me how much she liked Seo Jeong Yeon and really hoped we would become close. So, I approached her during our shoot, mentioned Song Hye Kyo's call, and that's how we became friends."Kim Hee-seon then revealed that Song Hye Kyo, Seo Jeong Yeon, and actress Song Yoon A are part of a friend circle that regularly meets up.The actress added, "It's been almost 10 years since we filmed 'The Lady in Dignity' together. But we're still close. We often meet up for drinks," before playfully urging Seo Jeong Yeon, "Now, say something!"(Credit= tvN Whatcha Up to, 'kyo1122' Instagram)(SBS Star)