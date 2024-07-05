[SBS Star] 2AM Jo Kwon Says His First Paycheck 3 Years After Debut Was So Small It Made Him Cry

The YouTube channel 'Studiomaeil' uploaded a video on July 4 showing Seo Eunkwang of K-pop boy group BTOB visiting Jo Kwon's apartment in Samseong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul.
Seo Eunkwang was impressed by the beautiful view from Jo Kwon's apartment when he stepped into it.
"Isn't this a proof of success? Only successful people live in high-rise apartments with views of forests and rivers!", he exclaimed, making Jo Kwon laugh.
"What is it like to see hoobae artists?", Seo Eunkwang asked.
Jo Kwon replied, "Whenever I see them, I think about how they are just starting. They would feel excited and joyful about everything they are experiencing. But watching them after going through all that myself, I can't help but think, 'Ah, you guys are just getting started...'."
He added, "If I were to go back, I don't think I could do all that all over again. It was way too hard."
"There was nothing I could do. When you make money, you can have a delicious meal. It gives you more freedom to do things you want to do. But you don't have money in trainee days.", Jo Kwon commented.
Seo Eunkwang reflected on his trainee days and said, "I would receive advance payments from my company back then. Five hundred thousand won (around 362 dollars) per month."
"There was no such thing like that for me.", Jo Kwon said, "And I felt real sad when I first I got my paycheck."
"I used the money to cover my phone bills.", he resumed, "The memory is still clear in my head. My mom used to cover it for me, so that was the first time I paid my phone bill with my earnings. I thought, 'It can't be only two hundred thousand won. It must be two million won, and I've seen the zeros wrong.'."
