뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 2AM Jo Kwon Says His First Paycheck 3 Years After Debut Was So Small It Made Him Cry
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] 2AM Jo Kwon Says His First Paycheck 3 Years After Debut Was So Small It Made Him Cry

Published 2024.07.05 18:30 Updated 2024.07.05 18:35 View Count
[SBS Star] 2AM Jo Kwon Says His First Paycheck 3 Years After Debut Was So Small It Made Him Cry
Jo Kwon of K-pop boy group 2AM revealed that his first paycheck, which he received three years after debuting, was so small that it brought him to tears.

The YouTube channel 'Studiomaeil' uploaded a video on July 4 showing Seo Eunkwang of K-pop boy group BTOB visiting Jo Kwon's apartment in Samseong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

Seo Eunkwang was impressed by the beautiful view from Jo Kwon's apartment when he stepped into it.

"Isn't this a proof of success? Only successful people live in high-rise apartments with views of forests and rivers!", he exclaimed, making Jo Kwon laugh.
Jo Kwon
During their conversation, Jo Kwon mentioned that it has been 16 years since he debuted.

"What is it like to see hoobae artists?", Seo Eunkwang asked.

Jo Kwon replied, "Whenever I see them, I think about how they are just starting. They would feel excited and joyful about everything they are experiencing. But watching them after going through all that myself, I can't help but think, 'Ah, you guys are just getting started...'."

He added, "If I were to go back, I don't think I could do all that all over again. It was way too hard."
Jo Kwon
When Seo Eunkwang asked, "Which period was more challenging for you, your trainee days or after your debut?", Jo Kwon replied, "Trainee days, of course, since I had less money during that time."

"There was nothing I could do. When you make money, you can have a delicious meal. It gives you more freedom to do things you want to do. But you don't have money in trainee days.", Jo Kwon commented.

Seo Eunkwang reflected on his trainee days and said, "I would receive advance payments from my company back then. Five hundred thousand won (around 362 dollars) per month."

"There was no such thing like that for me.", Jo Kwon said, "And I felt real sad when I first I got my paycheck."
Jo Kwon
Jo Kwon remarked, "The company took the expense I owed them in my trainee days out of my paycheck. When I finally got my first paycheck three years after my debut, it was 210,000 won (around 152 dollars). I couldn't stop crying. My mom and I grabbed onto each other and cried together."

"I used the money to cover my phone bills.", he resumed, "The memory is still clear in my head. My mom used to cover it for me, so that was the first time I paid my phone bill with my earnings. I thought, 'It can't be only two hundred thousand won. It must be two million won, and I've seen the zeros wrong.'."
Jo Kwon

(Credit= '스튜디오 매일매일' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지