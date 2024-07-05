[SBS Star] 2AM Jo Kwon Says His First Paycheck 3 Years After Debut Was So Small It Made Him Cry

이미지 확대하기

Jo Kwon of K-pop boy group 2AM revealed that his first paycheck, which he received three years after debuting, was so small that it brought him to tears.The YouTube channel 'Studiomaeil' uploaded a video on July 4 showing Seo Eunkwang of K-pop boy group BTOB visiting Jo Kwon's apartment in Samseong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul.Seo Eunkwang was impressed by the beautiful view from Jo Kwon's apartment when he stepped into it."Isn't this a proof of success? Only successful people live in high-rise apartments with views of forests and rivers!", he exclaimed, making Jo Kwon laugh.During their conversation, Jo Kwon mentioned that it has been 16 years since he debuted."What is it like to see hoobae artists?", Seo Eunkwang asked.Jo Kwon replied, "Whenever I see them, I think about how they are just starting. They would feel excited and joyful about everything they are experiencing. But watching them after going through all that myself, I can't help but think, 'Ah, you guys are just getting started...'."He added, "If I were to go back, I don't think I could do all that all over again. It was way too hard."When Seo Eunkwang asked, "Which period was more challenging for you, your trainee days or after your debut?", Jo Kwon replied, "Trainee days, of course, since I had less money during that time.""There was nothing I could do. When you make money, you can have a delicious meal. It gives you more freedom to do things you want to do. But you don't have money in trainee days.", Jo Kwon commented.Seo Eunkwang reflected on his trainee days and said, "I would receive advance payments from my company back then. Five hundred thousand won (around 362 dollars) per month.""There was no such thing like that for me.", Jo Kwon said, "And I felt real sad when I first I got my paycheck."Jo Kwon remarked, "The company took the expense I owed them in my trainee days out of my paycheck. When I finally got my first paycheck three years after my debut, it was 210,000 won (around 152 dollars). I couldn't stop crying. My mom and I grabbed onto each other and cried together.""I used the money to cover my phone bills.", he resumed, "The memory is still clear in my head. My mom used to cover it for me, so that was the first time I paid my phone bill with my earnings. I thought, 'It can't be only two hundred thousand won. It must be two million won, and I've seen the zeros wrong.'."(Credit= '스튜디오 매일매일' YouTube)(SBS Star)