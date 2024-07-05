[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin Describes Her Happy Family Life with Hyun Bin & Their Baby

On July 5, Son Ye-jin attended a press conference at Hyundai Department Store in Jung-dong, Bucheon, as part of the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, where she was honored as the featured actor of this year's special exhibition.
She continued, "I don't want to set any more limits for myself moving forward. When I was inexperienced, I played roles like a divorced woman, a mother, and even a wife with two husbands. Now, even if I were to film the same movies, I think I would approach them differently. I'm curious and excited about the kinds of roles I will be playing in the future."
She continued, "Before, work was everything to me, and I struggled to separate my personal life from it. Nowadays, even if my child just eats well, it makes me so happy. I find joy in getting through the day and ending it safely. My values have also changed a bit. Parenting is tough, but it brings a different kind of happiness. I'm living very happily and doing extremely well right now," smiling.
(SBS Star)