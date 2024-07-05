뉴스
[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin Describes Her Happy Family Life with Hyun Bin & Their Baby
[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin Describes Her Happy Family Life with Hyun Bin & Their Baby

Published 2024.07.05
[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin Describes Her Happy Family Life with Hyun Bin & Their Baby
Actress Son Ye-jin described her happy family life with husband actor Hyun Bin and their baby, sharing how marriage and motherhood have transformed her perspective on everyday happiness.

On July 5, Son Ye-jin attended a press conference at Hyundai Department Store in Jung-dong, Bucheon, as part of the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, where she was honored as the featured actor of this year's special exhibition.
Son Ye-jin
During the press conference, Son Ye-jin shared, "I've gone through a lot personally over the past two years, and it feels like chapter one of my acting career has come to an end. Entering chapter two, the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival created a special exhibition for me, giving me the opportunity to reflect on my past. I'm grateful because it feels like a chance to give chapter one a proper wrap-up and make a fresh start." 

She continued, "I don't want to set any more limits for myself moving forward. When I was inexperienced, I played roles like a divorced woman, a mother, and even a wife with two husbands. Now, even if I were to film the same movies, I think I would approach them differently. I'm curious and excited about the kinds of roles I will be playing in the future."
Son Ye-jin
Giving a glimpse into her personal life, Son Ye-jin said, "Marriage and childbirth are completely different worlds from the one I lived in before. Raising a child for nearly two years has made me realize the preciousness of everyday life, and it has brought me a lot of happiness."

She continued, "Before, work was everything to me, and I struggled to separate my personal life from it. Nowadays, even if my child just eats well, it makes me so happy. I find joy in getting through the day and ending it safely. My values have also changed a bit. Parenting is tough, but it brings a different kind of happiness. I'm living very happily and doing extremely well right now," smiling. 
Son Ye-jin
(Credit= 'yejinhand' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
