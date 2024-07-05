뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Chae Yeon Mentions Hurtful Comments She & CHAERYEONG Received about Their Looks
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Lee Chae Yeon Mentions Hurtful Comments She & CHAERYEONG Received about Their Looks

Published 2024.07.05 15:21 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Chae Yeon Mentions Hurtful Comments She & CHAERYEONG Received about Their Looks
K-pop artist Lee Chae Yeon talked about malicious comments about her and her younger sister, CHAERYEONG of K-pop girl group ITZY.

On July 4, singer RAIN posted a new episode of his YouTube show, 'Season B Season', guested by Lee Chae Yeon.

During the episode, Lee Chae Yeon mentioned her younger sister, CHAERYEONG, who had previously appeared on the show.

She said, "I have two younger sisters. I'm two years older than CHAERYEONG and seven years older than the youngest."

"The youngest must be pretty like you guys.", RAIN commented; "I don't know. Getting camera attention makes you prettier. But my little sister hasn't experienced that effect, so...", Lee Chae Yeon playfully replied.
Lee Chae Yeon & CHAERYEONG
During the conversation, the show's producer mentioned Lee Chae Yeon has a keen interest in investment techniques, like CHAERYEONG.

Lee Chae Yeon said, "Mom taught us to manage our finances independently. She ensured we should have a written agreement when we borrow or lend money, even between family members."
Lee Chae Yeon & CHAERYEONG
RAIN was impressed by Lee Chae Yeon's mother's wisdom and said, "She sounds incredible. Your parents must be happy that you and your sister are thriving."

Lee Chae Yeon then shared that her mother initially had a hard time.

"There were so many malicious comments about us on the internet. Watching her daughters face negative comments made Mom sad and upset.", she said, mentioning negative remarks about their appearances that she and CHAERYEONG had to endure when they first debuted.
Lee Chae Yeon & CHAERYEONG
"People leaving malicious comments feel happy about themselves when they see others suffer. If you let their comments get to you, you give them what they want. Just ignore them. If you start caring about them, they will win.", RAIN said, offering his advice as a sunbae artist.

"I've been in the industry for seven years, and CHAERYEONG has been for six years. We are much more immune to malicious comments now. And our mom is pleased about us.", Lee Chae Yeon said, playfully adding, "She just wants us to make more money now."

"Mom wants us sisters to be happy and not worry about money. Thankfully, my fortune reading says that things will be smooth for me.", Lee Chae Yeon commented with a smile.
Lee Chae Yeon & CHAERYEONG

(Credit= '시즌비시즌 Season B Season' YouTube, 'official_izone' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지