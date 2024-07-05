[SBS Star] Lee Chae Yeon Mentions Hurtful Comments She & CHAERYEONG Received about Their Looks

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist Lee Chae Yeon talked about malicious comments about her and her younger sister, CHAERYEONG of K-pop girl group ITZY.On July 4, singer RAIN posted a new episode of his YouTube show, 'Season B Season', guested by Lee Chae Yeon.During the episode, Lee Chae Yeon mentioned her younger sister, CHAERYEONG, who had previously appeared on the show.She said, "I have two younger sisters. I'm two years older than CHAERYEONG and seven years older than the youngest.""The youngest must be pretty like you guys.", RAIN commented; "I don't know. Getting camera attention makes you prettier. But my little sister hasn't experienced that effect, so...", Lee Chae Yeon playfully replied.During the conversation, the show's producer mentioned Lee Chae Yeon has a keen interest in investment techniques, like CHAERYEONG.Lee Chae Yeon said, "Mom taught us to manage our finances independently. She ensured we should have a written agreement when we borrow or lend money, even between family members."RAIN was impressed by Lee Chae Yeon's mother's wisdom and said, "She sounds incredible. Your parents must be happy that you and your sister are thriving."Lee Chae Yeon then shared that her mother initially had a hard time."There were so many malicious comments about us on the internet. Watching her daughters face negative comments made Mom sad and upset.", she said, mentioning negative remarks about their appearances that she and CHAERYEONG had to endure when they first debuted."People leaving malicious comments feel happy about themselves when they see others suffer. If you let their comments get to you, you give them what they want. Just ignore them. If you start caring about them, they will win.", RAIN said, offering his advice as a sunbae artist."I've been in the industry for seven years, and CHAERYEONG has been for six years. We are much more immune to malicious comments now. And our mom is pleased about us.", Lee Chae Yeon said, playfully adding, "She just wants us to make more money now.""Mom wants us sisters to be happy and not worry about money. Thankfully, my fortune reading says that things will be smooth for me.", Lee Chae Yeon commented with a smile.(Credit= '시즌비시즌 Season B Season' YouTube, 'official_izone' Instagram)(SBS Star)