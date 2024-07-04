[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Shares Moments He Truly Felt Beautiful While Dressed as a Woman

Recently, the team behind the upcoming movie "Pilot" gathered for a press conference.
"Pilot" is a comedy centered around a pilot named Han Jeong-woo (Cho Jung Seok), who finds himself suddenly unemployed. He manages to get re-hired by applying under his sister's name, leading to a string of comedic situations.
In the film, Cho Jung Seok undergoes a remarkable transformation into the character of female pilot Han Jeong-mi, showcasing his comedic prowess.
He then humorously added, "The entire team worked really hard together to help me transform. It was a three-step process—first the clothes, then the makeup, and finally the wig."
When asked about feeling pretty while dressed as a woman, Cho Jung Seok laughed and replied, "There were a couple of times when I did feel that way. One instance was when I saw myself with wet hair after transforming into Jeong-mi, and I thought, 'Huh? Wait a minute...'"
The director continued, "Jung Seok is an actor who is always prepared, and has previously portrayed a transgender character in the musical 'Hedwig.' So, I thought, 'This is perfect!'"
Wrapping up the topic, Cho Jung Seok emphasized, "I want to clarify though, I didn't dress as a woman to make fun of anybody. It's purely for comedic effect, and that will be clear when you see the movie."
