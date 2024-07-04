뉴스
[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Shares Moments He Truly Felt Beautiful While Dressed as a Woman
[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Shares Moments He Truly Felt Beautiful While Dressed as a Woman

Published 2024.07.04
[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Shares Moments He Truly Felt Beautiful While Dressed as a Woman
Actor Cho Jung Seok shared that there were times when he truly thought he was beautiful while dressed as a woman for his role. 

Recently, the team behind the upcoming movie "Pilot" gathered for a press conference.

"Pilot" is a comedy centered around a pilot named Han Jeong-woo (Cho Jung Seok), who finds himself suddenly unemployed. He manages to get re-hired by applying under his sister's name, leading to a string of comedic situations.

In the film, Cho Jung Seok undergoes a remarkable transformation into the character of female pilot Han Jeong-mi, showcasing his comedic prowess.
Cho Jung Seok
During the press conference, the actor revealed that he shed 7 kg and underwent acupressure and massages to achieve a more feminine jawline and figure.

He then humorously added, "The entire team worked really hard together to help me transform. It was a three-step process—first the clothes, then the makeup, and finally the wig."

When asked about feeling pretty while dressed as a woman, Cho Jung Seok laughed and replied, "There were a couple of times when I did feel that way. One instance was when I saw myself with wet hair after transforming into Jeong-mi, and I thought, 'Huh? Wait a minute...'"
Cho Jung Seok
Director Kim Han-gyeol chimed in, "Even with an original story, the key to filmmaking is having an actor who can breathe life into it. When Jung Seok confirmed his role, I felt confident we had a strong ally. I immediately knew that our film was going to be fantastic." 

The director continued, "Jung Seok is an actor who is always prepared, and has previously portrayed a transgender character in the musical 'Hedwig.' So, I thought, 'This is perfect!'"

Wrapping up the topic, Cho Jung Seok emphasized, "I want to clarify though, I didn't dress as a woman to make fun of anybody. It's purely for comedic effect, and that will be clear when you see the movie."
Cho Jung Seok
"Pilot" is set to premiere in theaters on July 31.

(Credit= LOTTE Entertainment, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
