[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Shares Moments He Truly Felt Beautiful While Dressed as a Woman

Actor Cho Jung Seok shared that there were times when he truly thought he was beautiful while dressed as a woman for his role.Recently, the team behind the upcoming movie "Pilot" gathered for a press conference."Pilot" is a comedy centered around a pilot named Han Jeong-woo (Cho Jung Seok), who finds himself suddenly unemployed. He manages to get re-hired by applying under his sister's name, leading to a string of comedic situations.In the film, Cho Jung Seok undergoes a remarkable transformation into the character of female pilot Han Jeong-mi, showcasing his comedic prowess.During the press conference, the actor revealed that he shed 7 kg and underwent acupressure and massages to achieve a more feminine jawline and figure.He then humorously added, "The entire team worked really hard together to help me transform. It was a three-step process—first the clothes, then the makeup, and finally the wig."When asked about feeling pretty while dressed as a woman, Cho Jung Seok laughed and replied, "There were a couple of times when I did feel that way. One instance was when I saw myself with wet hair after transforming into Jeong-mi, and I thought, 'Huh? Wait a minute...'"Director Kim Han-gyeol chimed in, "Even with an original story, the key to filmmaking is having an actor who can breathe life into it. When Jung Seok confirmed his role, I felt confident we had a strong ally. I immediately knew that our film was going to be fantastic."The director continued, "Jung Seok is an actor who is always prepared, and has previously portrayed a transgender character in the musical 'Hedwig.' So, I thought, 'This is perfect!'"Wrapping up the topic, Cho Jung Seok emphasized, "I want to clarify though, I didn't dress as a woman to make fun of anybody. It's purely for comedic effect, and that will be clear when you see the movie.""Pilot" is set to premiere in theaters on July 31.(Credit= LOTTE Entertainment, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)