[SBS Star] LISA Pays a Month's Salary to Each Shopkeeper on the Street Where She Shot Her MV

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK compensated shopkeepers with 20,000 baht (approximately 540 dollars) each to temporarily shut down a street in Bangkok's Chinatown for her music video shoot.Real name Lalisa Manobal, the Thai K-pop singer released her solo track "ROCKSTAR" under her new company, LLOUD, following her departure from YG Entertainment.Excitedly sharing the news on Instagram, LISA expressed her joy in unveiling "ROCKSTAR" after months of preparation."I'm so thrilled that I can finally share my new single 'ROCKSTAR' with you guys. I've been working on this project for quite some time and had so much fun while preparing this. Thank you for your patience and I am really happy to celebrate this together with you all," she wrote on Instagram.The music video was shot on Yaowarat Road, the heart of Bangkok's Chinatown, capturing its lively street food culture and vibrant ambiance.To facilitate the shoot, LISA's team closed down the area from 2 to 5AM over three days in May.Even though it is a time when shops would typically be closed, LISA generously compensated each shopkeeper with 20,000 baht, a sum equivalent to more than a month's salary in Thailand.Additionally, she offered 1,000 baht (approximately 27 dollars) to passers-by for any inconvenience caused during filming.Upon its release on June 28, "ROCKSTAR" quickly garnered immense popularity, becoming the most-watched solo artist music video on YouTube within the first 24 hours, amassing 32.4 million views.(Credit= 'LLOUD Official' YouTube)(SBS Star)