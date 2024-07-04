뉴스
[SBS Star] Song Il Kook Says Casting Offers Stopped Following His TV Appearance with the Triplets
Actor Song Il Kook talked about his absence from TV dramas following his appearance on 'The Return of Superman'.

On the July 3 broadcast of tvN's talk show 'You Quiz on the Block', Song Il Kook and his three sons-Daehan, Minguk, and Manse-guested.

The host, entertainer Yu Jae Seok, mentioned Song Il Kook and his sons' appearance on KBS' television show 'The Return of Superman'.

The host added, "Song Il Kook, you've not been on any dramas since the last one, 'Jang Yeong-sil' (2016), which you appeared in around the time you were wrapping up on 'The Return of Superman'."

"I couldn't participate in dramas. I put on a lot of weight back then.", Song Il Kook replied.

He added, "There was that, but the main reason why I haven't been on dramas is because I didn't get offers. It might have been because the public heavily linked my image to my kids. I got zero offers, not even for public events. It seemed natural since my competitive edge as an actor diminished."
Song Il Kook
Song Il Kook revealed that he auditioned for ten musicals during his absence from TV dramas.

"I did it myself, checking notices and applying to attend those auditions. Last year, I performed in the musical 'Mamma Mia!'. The production didn't offer me the role; I passed the audition and got it. Some people find it hard to believe that I applied for auditions.", the actor said.

"I had no idea. I mean, I expected someone famous like you to get offers from productions.", Yu Jae Seok commented.

Song Il Kook replied, "No, I applied for the auditions myself. I even tried out for the musical 'Les Misérables'. It was a ridiculous move, considering how difficult that piece is. Of course, I failed. I later heard that the people in the show's production were surprised to see me at the audition, but I also heard they saw me in a positive way."

"I'm not ashamed at all. I know where I stand too well. I'm a complete rookie to the musical scene. I always say I'm a 'middle-aged rookie' there.", he added.
Song Il Kook
In a separate interview, Daehan, Minguk, and Manse said Song Il Kook spends much time practicing for musicals.

"Dad would have been in many more TV dramas if it weren't for us three.", Daehan remarked.

He added, "Minguk recently called Dad because of an ice cream. Because of that, Dad came back early from musical practice. I think we are limiting Dad's career."

Song Il Kook chuckled and said, "No, it's not like that. To me, family always comes first before career. My first goal in life is to be a good husband to my wife. The second is being a proud father to my children. Committing to my job is the third."

"I had the best time with my kids and was lucky to record those moments. The time would have flown away if I had spent it working. What a fortunate parent I am to receive such a wonderful gift. That alone means a lot to me. I would be lying if I said that I didn't experience any setbacks from being on the show, but I don't regret it.", he remarked.
Song Il Kook
(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
