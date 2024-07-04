[SBS Star] William & Bentley Hammington's Mother Responds to Comments, "What's with Their Hair?"

On July 2, Yu-mi Hammington shared photos of her sons in Phuket, Thailand, on Instagram.
In the photos, William and Bentley Hammington are seen enjoying their time in Phuket, wearing short sleeves and sporting shoulder-length hair.
She continued, "He has food poisoning, but thankfully, the symptoms don't include diarrhea. His stomach kept hurting despite taking medicine, he vomited frequently, had a fever and couldn't eat though. Ben lost 2 kg. Everyone, be careful of food poisoning," sharing her younger son's condition.
Yu-mi Hammington added, "The most frequent question the kids got in Phuket was, 'Are you twins?' I think they look completely different, but I guess not to others."
"A lot of people are talking about the kids' hairstyles, but they are growing their hair because they want to. Even though they are still young, we respect their opinions," she explained, adding, "Even if the weather is gloomy today, we're staying happy. Have a good day!"
They were part of the show for five years, from 2016 until early 2022.
Currently, the Hammington family is on a long vacation in Phuket.
(Credit= 'yumihammington' Instagram)
(SBS Star)