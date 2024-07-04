뉴스
[SBS Star] William & Bentley Hammington's Mother Responds to Comments, "What's with Their Hair?"
[SBS Star] William & Bentley Hammington's Mother Responds to Comments, "What's with Their Hair?"
Korea-based New Zealander Australian comedian Sam Hammington's wife Yu-mi Hammington revealed the reason her two sons―William and Bentley Hammington―have long hair.

On July 2, Yu-mi Hammington shared photos of her sons in Phuket, Thailand, on Instagram.

In the photos, William and Bentley Hammington are seen enjoying their time in Phuket, wearing short sleeves and sporting shoulder-length hair.
Hammington family
Along with the photos, she wrote, "It's a cool, rainy day after a long time. We've been having so much fun here, but I'm upset because Ben got sick. Fortunately, he seems to be feeling better today."

She continued, "He has food poisoning, but thankfully, the symptoms don't include diarrhea. His stomach kept hurting despite taking medicine, he vomited frequently, had a fever and couldn't eat though. Ben lost 2 kg. Everyone, be careful of food poisoning," sharing her younger son's condition.

Yu-mi Hammington added, "The most frequent question the kids got in Phuket was, 'Are you twins?' I think they look completely different, but I guess not to others."
Hammington family
Yu-mi Hammington also clarified the reason for her sons' hairstyles, which had received many comments, some of them being negative. 

"A lot of people are talking about the kids' hairstyles, but they are growing their hair because they want to. Even though they are still young, we respect their opinions," she explained, adding, "Even if the weather is gloomy today, we're staying happy. Have a good day!"
Hammington family
The Hammington family gained significant public attention after appearing on KBS' reality show "The Return of Superman."

They were part of the show for five years, from 2016 until early 2022.

Currently, the Hammington family is on a long vacation in Phuket.

(Credit= 'yumihammington' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지